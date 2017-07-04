News By Tag
Accumen Inc. Sponsors and Hosts Session at 25th Annual Health Forum & American Hospital Association
Accumen Slated to Present "The Next Transformation: A Patient-Centric, Value-Based Healthcare Model" at the Innovator's Connection
As a sponsor of this year's event, Accumen will be presenting a session at the Innovators Connection on July 28, 2017 at 12:20 PM PST. This event will be held in the Exhibit Hall and allow industry executives to debut fresh ideas, and innovative and creative solutions focused on transforming the healthcare delivery system. In a session titled "The Next Transformation:
Along with Murphy, Accumen will be represented by Ted Landis, Chief Growth Officer, Andrew Azan, Senior Vice President of Sales, and Mike Kachure, Vice President, Business Development. As a leading industry expert, Accumen partners with hospitals and health systems to create high performing clinical laboratories that improve quality, reduce cost, and enhance patient care. "We appreciate the opportunity to engage in this valuable event that has a long legacy of contributing to advancing healthcare over the twenty-five year history," says Landis.
For more information about the event, visit www.healthforum-
About Accumen-Chi
Accumen Inc. (along with its subsidiary, Chi Solutions, Inc.), is a leading healthcare transformation company that provides end-to-end services and laboratory solutions in consulting, execution, utilization, and outreach support. By partnering with hospital and health system laboratories, we set new standards of performance in clinical laboratory management—driving higher quality, patient safety, better service, and unprecedented value. Accumen and Chi deliver results in laboratory operations, outreach, and patient blood management using a proven blueprint, innovative approach, and insight-driven proprietary technology to create healthier labs, healthier hospitals, and ultimately, healthier communities.


Media Contact
Cindy Judd, Chief Marketing and Communications Officer, Accumen
Accumen Phone: 858.621.3167|
Accumen | 5414 Oberlin Drive, Suite 200, San Diego, CA 92121 | P: 858.777.8160
Contact
Cindy Judd
Chief Marketing & Communications Officer, Accumen
***@accumen.com
