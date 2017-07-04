 
Accumen Inc. Sponsors and Hosts Session at 25th Annual Health Forum & American Hospital Association

Accumen Slated to Present "The Next Transformation: A Patient-Centric, Value-Based Healthcare Model" at the Innovator's Connection
 
 
SAN DIEGO - July 10, 2017 - PRLog -- Leaders fromAccumen Inc. will be joining senior executives, physician leaders, and trustees from the nation's leading hospitals and health systems at the 25th Annual American Hospital Association Leadership Summit from July 27-29, 2017 with a theme of "Innovating in a Time of Change." This event is a unique forum where healthcare leaders will discuss the critical issues facing their organizations and seeking solutions needed to deliver care. The event will focus on strategies and tools that help healthcare organizations better serve patients and communities while improving financial and operational goals.

As a sponsor of this year's event, Accumen will be presenting a session at the Innovators Connection on July 28, 2017 at 12:20 PM PST.  This event will be held in the Exhibit Hall and allow industry executives to debut fresh ideas, and innovative and creative solutions focused on transforming the healthcare delivery system. In a session titled "The Next Transformation: A Patient-Centric, Value-Based Healthcare Model," Cindy Murphy, VP, Healthcare Strategy and Performance Excellence will provide solutions to increase quality, improve patient safety, accelerate performance improvement, reduce costs, and deliver insight on new care delivery models that will position hospitals and health systems for sustainability and growth in today's rapidly-changing healthcare marketplace.

Along with Murphy, Accumen will be represented by Ted Landis, Chief Growth Officer, Andrew Azan, Senior Vice President of Sales, and Mike Kachure, Vice President, Business Development.  As a leading industry expert, Accumen partners with hospitals and health systems to create high performing clinical laboratories that improve quality, reduce cost, and enhance patient care. "We appreciate the opportunity to engage in this valuable event that has a long legacy of contributing to advancing healthcare over the twenty-five year history," says Landis.

For more information about the event, visit www.healthforum-edu.com/summit or to learn more about Accumen Inc., visit Accumen.com.

About Accumen-Chi
Accumen Inc. (along with its subsidiary, Chi Solutions, Inc.), is a leading healthcare transformation company that provides end-to-end services and laboratory solutions in consulting, execution, utilization, and outreach support.  By partnering with hospital and health system laboratories, we set new standards of performance in clinical laboratory management—driving higher quality, patient safety, better service, and unprecedented value.  Accumen and Chi deliver results in laboratory operations, outreach, and patient blood management using a proven blueprint, innovative approach, and insight-driven proprietary technology to create healthier labs, healthier hospitals, and ultimately, healthier communities.
Accumen – Accelerating Breakthrough Performance®
Find out more at Accumen.com and ChiSolutionsInc.com

Media Contact
Cindy Judd, Chief Marketing and Communications Officer, Accumen
Accumen Phone: 858.621.3167| Email: cjudd@accumen.com
Accumen | 5414 Oberlin Drive, Suite 200, San Diego, CA 92121 | P: 858.777.8160

Contact
Cindy Judd
Chief Marketing & Communications Officer, Accumen
***@accumen.com
