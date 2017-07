French's Food Company Renews Global HQ Lease in Chester, N.J

-- Colliers International Reps Landlord in 32,000-SF Transaction --

-- Colliers International Group Inc. (http://www.colliers.com/en-us/newyorkcity)has brokered a long-term lease renewal to secure French's Food Company (http://www.frenchs.com/), a Reckitt Benckiser Group (https://www.rb.com/)brand, as the sole tenant at 2-4 Mill Ridge Lane in Chester. The 32,000-square-foot building serves as the company's global headquarters."The property's owner, VEREIT, Inc., retained us for this key renewal assignment,"noted Colliers' Rich Mirliss. "Within two months we had an agreement for this desirable credit tenant to remain in place. The recommitment by Reckitt Benckiser – one of the world's leading consumer goods organizations – ensures property's continued success." Mirliss added that French's was exploring relocation options.French's Food Company is best known for its Classic Yellow Mustard, invented in 1904. The firm manufactures and distributes several household-name condiment and snack products.Mirliss, along with Richard J. Madison and Alex Vitro of Colliers' Parsippany, N.J., office, headed negotiations on behalf of the landlord. The team was chosen for its regional market experience and the deep resources provided by the Colliers International platform. Newark Grubb Knight Frank served as tenant broker in the transaction.-- End --Colliers International ( http://www.colliers.com/ ) Group Inc. is an industry leading global real estate services company with more than 16,000 skilled professionals operating in 66 countries. With an enterprising culture and significant employee ownership, Colliers professionals provide a full range of services to real estate occupiers, owners and investors worldwide. Services include strategic advice and execution for property sales, leasing and finance; global corporate solutions; property, facility and project management; workplace solutions; appraisal, valuation and tax consulting; customized research; and thought leadership consulting.Colliers professionals think differently, share great ideas and offer thoughtful and innovative advice that help clients accelerate their success. Colliers has been ranked among the top 100 outsourcing firms by the International Association of Outsourcing Professionals' Global Outsourcing for 11 consecutive years, more than any other real estate services firm.For the latest news from Colliers, visitColliers.com or follow us on Twitter ( https://twitter.com/ Colliers ): @Colliers andLinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/company/colliers-international). To see the latest news on Colliers International in New York, follow @Colliers_NYC and Twitter (https://twitter.com/colliers_nyc)Evelyn Weiss Francisco, Vice PresidentCaryl CommunicationsPhone: 201-796-7788Email: evelyn@caryl.com