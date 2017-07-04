News By Tag
French's Food Company Renews Global HQ Lease in Chester, N.J
-- Colliers International Reps Landlord in 32,000-SF Transaction --
"The property's owner, VEREIT, Inc., retained us for this key renewal assignment,"
French's Food Company is best known for its Classic Yellow Mustard, invented in 1904. The firm manufactures and distributes several household-name condiment and snack products.
Mirliss, along with Richard J. Madison and Alex Vitro of Colliers' Parsippany, N.J., office, headed negotiations on behalf of the landlord. The team was chosen for its regional market experience and the deep resources provided by the Colliers International platform. Newark Grubb Knight Frank served as tenant broker in the transaction.
About Colliers International Group
Colliers International (http://www.colliers.com/
Colliers professionals think differently, share great ideas and offer thoughtful and innovative advice that help clients accelerate their success. Colliers has been ranked among the top 100 outsourcing firms by the International Association of Outsourcing Professionals' Global Outsourcing for 11 consecutive years, more than any other real estate services firm.
For the latest news from Colliers, visitColliers.com or follow us on Twitter (https://twitter.com/
