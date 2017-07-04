News By Tag
East Coast Golf Management Partners with WayPoint Golf to Provide Software to Tournament Organizers
The focus of this partnership is to provide the WayPoint platform to all tournament organizers that host events at East Coast Golf Partner courses. This will allow organizers to focus on their charitable planning and fundraising efforts, rather than allocating time and resources on manual administrative tasks. The joint goal between WayPoint and East Coast Golf Management is to not only free up time for tournament organizers, but also to focus on growing their tournament business.
East Coast Golf Management recognizes the benefit of using the WayPoint registration platform specifically designed to create the best tournament experience for players, organizers, and course staff in a highly competitive and dynamic golf market. As East Coast Golf Management continues to grow its impressive portfolio, the company realizes the value in using a golf tournament platform that increases revenue, collects insightful player information, and streamlines the entire registration process.
"We are thrilled to be able to introduce our innovative tournament platform to the many events hosted at East Coast Golf Partner courses", said WayPoint CEO, Joe Velacich. "We look forward to seeing organizers exceed fundraising goals, improve client entertainment, and to simply bring people together for the game we all love. Whatever the reason is for hosting a golf tournament, WayPoint has been designed to improve the overall process."
This partnership comes at an opportune time for both companies, as WayPoint Golf recently released its new WayPoint 2.0 software, an improved version with added features that make the registration experience faster and more user-friendly. The latest version of the software adds visual milestones for planning, drag & drop tee assignments, printed cart signs and tee sheets, in-depth sales analytics, and a simplified check-out process, in addition to a more polished tournament page design.
East Coast Golf will exclusively offer the WayPoint platform to their courses and tournament organizers creating a centralized snapshot of each course's tournaments in real time. WayPoint can enhance each of East Coast Golf's services, including food and beverage operations, sales and marketing operations, guest services, and administration.
"From a management perspective, we can easily see where organizers stand in the planning process. There's no more back and forth between players, organizers and course staff, it's all there in one system. WayPoint is going to save a lot of headaches on the course level and generate new customer data to help them grow." said East Coast Golf Principal, Mike Buccerone.
About WayPoint Golf™
WayPoint is providing a fresh new way of delivering golf tournament marketing and player registrations. The WayPoint platform empowers tournament organizers by reducing the time required to coordinate and manage golf tournaments. By combining an amazing team with software that seamlessly connects tournaments to golfers, courses and sponsors, we create more successful events, while promoting the game of golf.
Please visit www.waypointgolf.com to learn more.
About East Coast Golf
East Coast Golf Management is involved in golf course management and marketing is the owner and operator of 20+ private, semi-private, and public golf courses in North and South Carolina. With its roots in of the largest and toughest of golf markets in the nation, East Coast Golf Management has developed efficient methodologies extended to a growing group of courses nationally. The company was developed with several goals in mind, including developing and managing golf properties, preserving the values of the guest's golf experiences, and to capitalize on their own operation expertise.
Please visit www.eastcoastgolfmanagement.com to learn more.
