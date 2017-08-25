News By Tag
Connecticut Men's Gathering (COMEGA) To Celebrate Its 50th Gathering Weekend September 15-17, 2017
The weekend of September 15 to 17, the Connecticut Men's Gathering (COMEGA) will host their 50th gathering weekend in Chester, CT. An estimated 80 to 90 men will participate in this full weekend of workshops, and discussion around "Facing Racism"
COMEGA welcomes all those who identify themselves as men from all over New England and beyond, of any income level, faith, creed and more. The theme of the 50th COMEGA gathering, which takes place Friday, September 15 to Sunday, September 17, 2017, will be "Who We Are As Men: Facing Racism".
Jody Grose from New Milford, CT, commented, "I have been attending the gathering since 1995. Of all the New England men's gatherings, COMEGA has evolved and grown, becoming a model men's gathering. For me, the central question for men to ask themselves is, what feeds you? COMEGA has a core of skilled, committed leaders that embody heart and vision. What keeps me coming back is the opportunity to be inspired by conscious men. That enables me to see both my shadow and my gold which feeds my soul."
Founded in 1992 by Michael Chell of Springfield, MA, Norbert Gauthier of Hebron, CT and Paul Dunion of Franklin, CT, COMEGA is a spin-off of the Massachusetts Men's Gathering, (MMG), which is a spin-off of the semi-annual Mainely Men gathering. The stated purpose of the COMEGA gatherings is to "empower men to create and foster a community where the invitation is to break down the internal barriers that cause isolation. This inspires courage in each man to consciously explore the challenges in his life, and to bring forth his authentic self. He is empowered to bring this newly-found awareness, commitments, and passions back to his relationships and his community."
Paul Dunion commented, "Men who are seekers come to the Gatherings in search of greater permission to honor both their gifts and their wounds. The Gatherings offer a radical shift in paradigm... The encouraged focus is an appreciation for a man's individuation, how he learns and how he heals. There is little or no pretense about some alleged evolved destination. The Gatherings honor the journey."
Litchfield, CT resident Rusty Dyer, president of the COMEGA Organizing Committee (OC), added, "COMEGA offers something very unique: a welcoming place to explore one's inner landscape. We do men's soul work and intend to bring our best selves back home to our families and community. This is an incredible opportunity that I wish all men to experience."
COMEGA was created to provide men of every age a venue where they can, "safely journey from their heads to their hearts, thereby revealing and celebrating their true masculine spirit, often experienced as a feeling of brotherhood."
To learn more about COMEGA, and to register for the September 15-17th 50th Gathering, visit http://www.comega.org.
For more information, contact Michael Chell at 413-923-7252, or Jody Grose at 203-731-7755, or Rusty Dyer at 860-283-1105.
Connecticut Men's Gathering
860-283-1105
***@digidyer.com
