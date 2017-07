The Revelation Series Now Playing at Tsiyon Road Radio

Check the schedule everyday starting today for the latest programming in The Revelation Series. Look at Revelation in a Hebraic perspective with these programs from 2008!

-- Starting today, July 10, Tsiyon Road Radio will be airingThis series, from On The Road to Tsiyon with Eliyahu ben David and Dawn, is an in-depth study into the Book of Revelation with a Hebraic perspective.These series of programs go in-depth on the prophecy in Revelation. Who are the four horsemen? How do the four horsemen relate to the seals? Who IS the white horse rider? Who are the 144000? But most importantly how does this all relate to Israel and to believers today?This series, originally aired in 2008, has come a long way to where we are at today. Major events in the world have changed since the spiritual shift felt in 2008. Where is it headed and what can you expect from here on out?Eliyahu ben David stated this about the first program from the series, titled,"Though the end will come in this generation, it will come later than most seem to be expecting. By the time it comes most current believers will be sick of date speculations and will have given up on all such predictions. Many will have left the faith all together, thinking that prophecy has failed. That will not be true, but it will seem true to a majority. Here at Tsiyon, we don't want you to be fooled! That's why we are starting a systematic study of Revelation to help you discern the times we are living in. Don't miss a single program!"Anyone can tune in starting July 10to hear this series of programs. Check the schedule every day to find out what the latest program is and when it will be airing so you don't miss a single one! Go to http://tsiyon.org/ to listen in your browser or download the Tsiyon Road Radio app to take with you on your mobile device.