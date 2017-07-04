News By Tag
The Revelation Series Now Playing at Tsiyon Road Radio
Check the schedule everyday starting today for the latest programming in The Revelation Series. Look at Revelation in a Hebraic perspective with these programs from 2008!
These series of programs go in-depth on the prophecy in Revelation. Who are the four horsemen? How do the four horsemen relate to the seals? Who IS the white horse rider? Who are the 144000? But most importantly how does this all relate to Israel and to believers today?
This series, originally aired in 2008, has come a long way to where we are at today. Major events in the world have changed since the spiritual shift felt in 2008. Where is it headed and what can you expect from here on out?
Eliyahu ben David stated this about the first program from the series, titled, Revelation Foundations:
"Though the end will come in this generation, it will come later than most seem to be expecting. By the time it comes most current believers will be sick of date speculations and will have given up on all such predictions. Many will have left the faith all together, thinking that prophecy has failed. That will not be true, but it will seem true to a majority. Here at Tsiyon, we don't want you to be fooled! That's why we are starting a systematic study of Revelation to help you discern the times we are living in. Don't miss a single program!"
Anyone can tune in starting July 10th to hear this series of programs. Check the schedule every day to find out what the latest program is and when it will be airing so you don't miss a single one! Go to http://tsiyon.org/
