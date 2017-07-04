Industrial liquid filters prevent machinery failures and increase productivity for ink producer

Inx International increase productivity with the installation of Self-Cleaning Russell Eco Filters

-- As a recognized leader in decorative printing inks for beverage cans, Inx International relies on Russell Finex industrial liquid filters to achieve significant productivity gains and prevent machinery failures further down the process line. After a series of problems during the production of their liquid ink mix, Inx International identified that metallic contamination from the manufacturing process was entering the process stream. With the imminent risk of the contamination damaging expensive machinery, the company recognized that installing a permanent filtration system could play a vital role in protecting equipment.With meeting these objectives in mind, the plant employs a fleet of six Self-Cleaning Russell Eco Filters® to filter the liquid ink mix with a 200 micron screen, to remove metallic particles and other foreign contamination. Not only has the installation of these new industrial liquid filters improved product quality and reduced waste, they have also enabled Inx International to operate leaner through improved productivity.The Russell Eco Filter® is a self-cleaning industrial filter that integrates directly into an existing pipeline and is a sought-after alternative to messy and potentially hazardous bag filters. The machine construction and design is operator friendly, enabling it be easily dismantled and cleaned during color changes with minimal disruption to production. The Self-Cleaning Russell Eco Filter® is available in a range of sizes to suit different flow ratesContact us to learn how Russell Finex can help fill your exact filtration and separation requirements.