News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Industrial liquid filters prevent machinery failures and increase productivity for ink producer
Inx International increase productivity with the installation of Self-Cleaning Russell Eco Filters
With meeting these objectives in mind, the plant employs a fleet of six Self-Cleaning Russell Eco Filters® to filter the liquid ink mix with a 200 micron screen, to remove metallic particles and other foreign contamination. Not only has the installation of these new industrial liquid filters improved product quality and reduced waste, they have also enabled Inx International to operate leaner through improved productivity.
The Russell Eco Filter® is a self-cleaning industrial filter that integrates directly into an existing pipeline and is a sought-after alternative to messy and potentially hazardous bag filters. The machine construction and design is operator friendly, enabling it be easily dismantled and cleaned during color changes with minimal disruption to production. The Self-Cleaning Russell Eco Filter® is available in a range of sizes to suit different flow rates
Contact us to learn how Russell Finex can help fill your exact filtration and separation requirements.
http://www.russellfinex.com/
Contact
Anna Woods
***@russellfinex.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse