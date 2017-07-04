News By Tag
Grand Living Realty Launches Property Management Service
Kim Williams is the principal agent for Grand Living Management Services and has years of experience in the field. She is a Realtor and member of the Flagler County Association of Realtors.
"I am really excited to have Kim join our team and help us to bring on a full-service property management division," said Grand Living Realty Broker/CEO Lindsay Dolamore. "The rental business has never been stronger in Flagler County and we have the experience to offer owners turnkey management of their rental properties."
Williams is in the Grand Living Real Estate Center on Colbert Lane just across from the Grand Haven community main entrance. She has been a property owner in Flagler County for many years and knows the area well.
"Flagler County and Palm Coast continue to gain popularity with visitors and people relocating to the area, and owners of investment properties looking to provide rentals," said Williams. "At Grand Living Management Services, we are focused on helping property owners keep their properties rented and professionally managed for maximum profitability. Our 'Grand Plan' combines accountability and quality residential services to guarantee maximum return on our property owners' investments."
Dolamore added that Grand Living Realty, as one of the fastest growing brokerages in the county, also has a team of agents that can help attract qualified renters for property management clients.
"We have gone from five agents to almost 30 since forming Grand Living Realty in May of 2016," said Dolamore. "It's an impressive team with years of experience in all facets of real estate and we can bring tremendous resources to the benefit of both renters and property owners. Kim will also be adding to the property management team as we continue to grow that aspect of our business."
Grand Living Realty is a partnership between Jim Cullis, a 30-year veteran in real estate development, including acquisition analysis to design, construction, sales and marketing, and operations management, and Dolamore who has over 30 years experience managing large real estate brokerages. The company offers complete real estate brokerage services including residential buyer and seller representation, builder representation, property management and commercial real estate from its office at 2298 Colbert Lane in Palm Coast. Grand Living Realty also specializes in master planned communities developed by Cullis including Grand Haven in Palm Coast. Grand Living Realty can be reached at 386-447-0800 or online at www.GrandLivingRealty.net.
Lindsay Dolamore
***@grandlivingrealty.net
