Snapfulfil named in SupplyChainBrain Top 100 Great Supply Chain Partners
The annual list is compiled from a six month online poll in which SupplyChainBrain asks logistics and supply chain professionals to nominate providers whose products, services or solutions have made a significant impact on their company's efficiency, customer service and overall supply chain performance. The purpose of the list is to focus on those providers who have so impressed their customers that they deserve to be held up as examples for others.
Snapfulfil was nominated by Ingenious Designs, where the recent implementation of the Snapfulfil Cloud WMS has quickly delivered wide ranging efficiency and productivity improvements and a rapid return on investment.
SupplyChainBrain Publisher, Brad Berger said: "For 15 years running, SupplyChainBrain has published our much-anticipated list of 100 Great Supply Chain Partners — a select group of companies whose customers recognize them for providing outstanding solutions and services.
"This year yielded a very competitive field of nominations — submitted by companies who are deeply appreciative of their suppliers' services and solutions. We congratulate all of our 2017 Great Supply Chain Partners on their fantastic achievements."
About Synergy NA Inc.
Synergy NA Inc. is the US subsidiary of Synergy Ltd, a software house which specializes in warehouse management technologies and solutions.
For more than 40 years, the company's systems have been powering the warehousing operations of some of the world's most successful companies.
Synergy was one of the first companies to recognize the potential of cloud technology as a platform for a best of breed warehouse management system. Its multi-award winning Snapfulfil WMS was architected for the web in 2007 and is now used in warehouses throughout Europe and America.
About Snapfulfil
Snapfulfil is the multi award-winning warehouse management system from Synergy Ltd.
Snapfulfil is a functionally rich, best of breed WMS which can be deployed in a variety of ways to meet the operational and financial needs of any warehouse, large or small. It is currently deployed in warehouses throughout Europe and America, with 100,000+ users logged in last year. Built on over 40 years of experience, Snapfulfil is one of the most adaptable and scalable warehouse management systems on the market, offering fast implementation and rapid return on investment.
