Axalta Exhibits Wood Coating Portfolio at AWFS Fair in Las Vegas
NASCAR Champion Dale Earnhardt Jr. Will Greet Attendees and Sign Autographs
Axalta will present the newest additions to its wood coatings portfolio, including its reformulated Zenith® waterborne finish. The Zenith waterborne line of products incorporate revolutionary coatings technology to match the durability and performance of traditional solvent-based products, but with low odor, VOC-compliant solutions. The company will also introduce Ultraguardä Low Formaldehyde Conversion Varnish, which contains 75 percent less formaldehyde than traditional formulations, yet performs in durability, clarity, and appearance like conventional varnishes.
"We are excited to share our latest innovations at the largest woodworking and furnishing industry tradeshow in the U.S.," says Carl Gaynor, Market Segment Manager for Axalta's wood coating business. "AWFS is the ideal venue for professionals in our industry to become familiar with our new brand, and see first-hand how we plan to shape the future of our business as we continue to provide dependable solutions to our customers."
As one of the leading wood coating manufacturers since 1806, Axalta serves diverse markets and customers such as OEMs, applicators, and distributors with a variety of technologies including varnishes, glazes, stains and lacquers that enhance and protect wood and alternative wood substrates.
About Axalta Coating Systems
Axalta is a leading global company focused solely on coatings and providing customers with innovative, colorful, beautiful and sustainable solutions. From light OEM vehicles, commercial vehicles and refinish applications to electric motors, buildings and pipelines, our coatings are designed to prevent corrosion, increase productivity and enable the materials we coat to last longer. With more than 150 years of experience in the coatings industry, the over 13,000 people of Axalta continue to find ways to serve our more than 100,000 customers in 130 countries better every day with the finest coatings, application systems and technology. For more information visit http://www.axaltacs.com/
