 
News By Tag
* Powder Coating
* Nascar
* Industrial Wood Coating
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Automotive
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Glen Mills
  Pennsylvania
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
10987654


Axalta Exhibits Wood Coating Portfolio at AWFS Fair in Las Vegas

NASCAR Champion Dale Earnhardt Jr. Will Greet Attendees and Sign Autographs
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Powder Coating
* Nascar
* Industrial Wood Coating

Industry:
* Automotive

Location:
* Glen Mills - Pennsylvania - US

Subject:
* Events

GLEN MILLS, Pa. - July 10, 2017 - PRLog -- Axalta Coating Systems, a leading global supplier of liquid and powder coatings, will exhibit its recently acquired wood coatings products and services at the Association of Woodworking & Furnishings Suppliers (AWFS) Fair in Las Vegas from July 19 to 22, 2017. NASCAR® champion Dale Earnhardt Jr. will make a special appearance at Axalta's Booth 9800 in Hall C3 of the Las Vegas Convention Center on July 19 from 1:30 – 3:30 p.m.  Axalta acquired the North American industrial wood coatings business from Valspar in a transaction that closed on June 1.

Axalta will present the newest additions to its wood coatings portfolio, including its reformulated Zenith® waterborne finish. The Zenith waterborne line of products incorporate revolutionary coatings technology to match the durability and performance of traditional solvent-based products, but with low odor, VOC-compliant solutions. The company will also introduce Ultraguardä Low Formaldehyde Conversion Varnish, which contains 75 percent less formaldehyde than traditional formulations, yet performs in durability, clarity, and appearance like conventional varnishes.

"We are excited to share our latest innovations at the largest woodworking and furnishing industry tradeshow in the U.S.," says Carl Gaynor, Market Segment Manager for Axalta's wood coating business. "AWFS is the ideal venue for professionals in our industry to become familiar with our new brand, and see first-hand how we plan to shape the future of our business as we continue to provide dependable solutions to our customers."

As one of the leading wood coating manufacturers since 1806, Axalta serves diverse markets and customers such as OEMs, applicators, and distributors with a variety of technologies including varnishes, glazes, stains and lacquers that enhance and protect wood and alternative wood substrates.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta is a leading global company focused solely on coatings and providing customers with innovative, colorful, beautiful and sustainable solutions. From light OEM vehicles, commercial vehicles and refinish applications to electric motors, buildings and pipelines, our coatings are designed to prevent corrosion, increase productivity and enable the materials we coat to last longer. With more than 150 years of experience in the coatings industry, the over 13,000 people of Axalta continue to find ways to serve our more than 100,000 customers in 130 countries better every day with the finest coatings, application systems and technology. For more information visit http://www.axaltacs.com/us/en_US/products-services/powder...

Contact
Anne Brannan
***@axaltacs.com
End
Source:Axalta Coating Systems North America Industrial
Email:***@axaltacs.com
Tags:Powder Coating, Nascar, Industrial Wood Coating
Industry:Automotive
Location:Glen Mills - Pennsylvania - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Foremost Media News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jul 10, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share