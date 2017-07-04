 
News By Tag
* Super Lawyers
* Outstanding Attorneys
* Legal
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Legal
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Jacksonville
  Florida
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
10987654


Partners and attorneys at Spohrer Dodd named to Super Lawyers annual lists

Three partners chosen for Super Lawyers list and two attorneys named to Florida Rising Stars list
 
 
Vision Beyond the Law
Vision Beyond the Law
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Super Lawyers
Outstanding Attorneys
Legal

Industry:
Legal

Location:
Jacksonville - Florida - US

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - July 10, 2017 - PRLog -- Spohrer Dodd is proud to announce their partners and attorneys have been named as outstanding lawyers by Super Lawyers. Three of the partners were chosen for the Super Lawyers list and two attorneys were named to the list of Florida Rising Stars.

Roger Dodd was once again named as a Super Lawyer in the transportation/maritime category, Robert Spohrer was named as a Super Lawyer in the personal injury category and Barry Newman was named as a Super Lawyer in the aviation and aerospace category. Galen Bauer was named to the Florida Risings Stars list for his work in the personal injury general category and Jay Howanitz was named in the personal injury products category of the Florida Rising Stars list. All the attorneys have been named to the lists for consecutive years.

"Inclusion on these lists is a testament to the outstanding work of our attorneys and staff," said Robert Spohrer, senior partner at Spohrer Dodd. "As a firm, we are committed to taking on some of the more difficult cases, often referred to us by other attorneys and firms. We are honored that our peers consistently rank us among the best in the profession."

Attorneys are chosen for the annual lists through independent research, peer nominations and peer evaluations. Super Lawyers rates the outstanding lawyers from more than 70 practice areas and considers peer recognition and professional achievement in their selection process. Inclusion in the Florida Rising Stars list is reserved for lawyers who show an excellence in practice. This distinction is given to only 2.5 percent of attorneys in Florida.

About Spohrer Dodd

Spohrer Dodd is an elite law firm comprised of seasoned trial attorneys, expert professionals and specialized staff. Their experience, diligence, and creativity allow them to help clients achieve positive legal outcomes in the most challenging and complex personal injury cases, which are often cases that other personal injury law firms are unwilling to undertake. Their team of board certified trial lawyers, attorneys and staff, the firm's intellectual and financial resources, and their network of specialized experts are dedicated to every case their Jacksonville law firm handles. For more information, visit http://sdlitigation.com/.

Media Contact
Kelly White
904-232-3001
kelly.white@cfmedia.net
End
Source:Spohrer Dodd
Email:***@cfmedia.net Email Verified
Tags:Super Lawyers, Outstanding Attorneys, Legal
Industry:Legal
Location:Jacksonville - Florida - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Client Focused Media PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jul 10, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share