Partners and attorneys at Spohrer Dodd named to Super Lawyers annual lists
Three partners chosen for Super Lawyers list and two attorneys named to Florida Rising Stars list
Roger Dodd was once again named as a Super Lawyer in the transportation/
"Inclusion on these lists is a testament to the outstanding work of our attorneys and staff," said Robert Spohrer, senior partner at Spohrer Dodd. "As a firm, we are committed to taking on some of the more difficult cases, often referred to us by other attorneys and firms. We are honored that our peers consistently rank us among the best in the profession."
Attorneys are chosen for the annual lists through independent research, peer nominations and peer evaluations. Super Lawyers rates the outstanding lawyers from more than 70 practice areas and considers peer recognition and professional achievement in their selection process. Inclusion in the Florida Rising Stars list is reserved for lawyers who show an excellence in practice. This distinction is given to only 2.5 percent of attorneys in Florida.
About Spohrer Dodd
Spohrer Dodd is an elite law firm comprised of seasoned trial attorneys, expert professionals and specialized staff. Their experience, diligence, and creativity allow them to help clients achieve positive legal outcomes in the most challenging and complex personal injury cases, which are often cases that other personal injury law firms are unwilling to undertake. Their team of board certified trial lawyers, attorneys and staff, the firm's intellectual and financial resources, and their network of specialized experts are dedicated to every case their Jacksonville law firm handles. For more information, visit http://sdlitigation.com/
Media Contact
Kelly White
904-232-3001
kelly.white@
