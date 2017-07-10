 
Kelloo honoured with two awards for its resource planning software

 
LONDON - July 10, 2017 - PRLog -- Kelloo is a cloud based software solution that helps organisations to plan, schedule, prioritise and organise their projects, portfolios and human resources.

Kelloo has been given two awards by the B2B industry marketplace and directory financesonline in recognition for their resource planning software. In the enterprise resource planning category, Kelloo was granted the Rising Star of 2017 award and the Great User Experience 2017 award.

Ian Jones of Kelloo stated, "We are elated with the awards from financesonline for Rising Star 2017 and Great User Experience 2017. They are great recognition for the hard work the fantastic team at Kelloo have put into building our resource planning software."

Jones commented further, "For those new to this sector, resource planning software is used to help resource and project-focused organisations make the most of their human resources.  And to be recognised by such a leading industry resource means a lot to the Kelloo team."


http://www.kelloo.com

http://www.kelloo.com/single-post/2017/07/10/review-awards-Kelloo

Ian Jones
