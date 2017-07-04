 
Industry News





July 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
10987654


Mark Thornton appointed as the new SPRA Training Manager

The Association seeks to address construction industry skills shortage
 
 
Thornton Construction Consultants Ltd.
Thornton Construction Consultants Ltd.
 
PLEAN, Scotland - July 10, 2017 - PRLog -- The Single Ply Roofing Association has appointed Mark Thornton, of Thornton Construction Consultants Ltd., as the new SPRA training manager. Mark brings 30 years of working knowledge within the commercial roofing sector, both 'on tools' and within Strategic Marketing.

Mark Thornton, who is a member of both the Chartered Institute of Building and the Institute of Roofing, began his career at the young age of 12.  He worked alongside his father, who owned a roofing firm, long before Health and Safety was introduced.  Originally from Ireland, Thornton worked his way up the family business and was appointed as Operations Director, but later left and moved to Scotland where he worked in Technical/Procurement Management for two large constructions companies.  This helped Thornton gain valuable insight and experience into many aspects of construction.

Thornton is now Managing Director of Thornton Construction Consultants.  He started the company upon noticing a steady decline in knowledge and skills within the roofing industry.  This lead to, "buildings being built sub-standard, resulting in problem legacy buildings."

Thornton Construction Consultants aims to connect with architects, clients, quantity surveyors and contractors and work with them to reverse this trend by improving design and build processes and raising skill levels.  Thornton is passionate about this collaborative approach: "Working together will not only produce a 'good' sustainable building, it will also impact positively on the future careers of those involved."

The SPRA welcomes Thornton's enthusiasm and knowledge to the role of Training Manager: Cathie Clarke, SPRA's CEO said, "Mark's obvious enthusiasm and energy will be a great asset to SPRA and I am sure that he will have a positive impact on members and strategic partners alike as he works with all stakeholders to address the skills issues facing our industry".

The SPRA, established in 1978, promotes the importance of skills and training within the industry, training is a key requirement of membership.  Its membership comprises roofing contractors, distributors, suppliers and manufacturers.  The focus of the SPRA is to train members to Level 2 NVQ Waterproofing in Single Ply.

It is also seeking to improve on existing career choices and develop more accessible training options such as The Basic Competency Programme (BCP).

Mark Thornton, on joining the SPRA, "I am passionate about raising standards in the industry and am looking forward to developing and promoting SPRA's training initiatives".

About Thornton Construction Consultants Ltd.: Thornton Construction Consultants is an independent construction consultancy based in Plean, Stirling. Founded in 2016, Thornton Construction Consultants Ltd provides technical advice and services to the construction industry, with a focus on roofing and skills training. Thornton and his team liaise closely with all sectors within the construction industry, providing first-class analytical, design and problem-solving skills, with a clear focus on delivering construction projects in an efficient and sustainable way.

To learn more, visit: http://tcc-ltd.co.uk/

Mark Thornton
Thornton Construction Consultants Ltd.
***@tcc-ltd.co.uk
