 
News By Tag
* Mailing Equipment
* Office Equipment
* Copiers
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Business
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Richmond
  Virginia
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
10987654

Frank Jones Mailing Equipment, Inc. has been acquired by Offix LC

 
 
FJM_EmailLogo
FJM_EmailLogo
RICHMOND, Va. - July 10, 2017 - PRLog -- Frank Jones Mailing Equipment Inc., "Frank Jones Mailing" business and assets have been acquired by Offix LC.  As of July 1, 2017, the company began trading as Offix LC dba Frank Jones Mailing Equipment, Offix Mailing Division.  We want to assure that the efficient, friendly service that is associated with Frank Jones Mailing will not only continue, but will expand as we combine the talent and technology of the two companies.

Frank Jones Mailing has been active in the Richmond area for over 40 years selling and servicing mail room equipment from FP Mailing, Formax, Duplo, Secap, Omation, Pitney Bowes and many others.

Offix LC is one of the largest independent dealers in the United States and an industry leader in providing world class network connected office technology and document management products, professional and software solutions that enable customers to effectively and efficiently manage their documents.  Offix sells and services Canon, Sharp, Samsung, HP, Kip, Oce, FP Mailing and many other popular brands and products.

With the creation of the Frank Jones Mailing Equipment, Mailing Division, Offix can extend its expertise and reach.  This strategic combination will provide your business with even more state-of-the-art office technology and document solutions.

The Frank Jones Mailing Equipment Division will be operating out of the Offix Richmond branch located at 8004 Staples Mill Road, Richmond, VA 23228.  Offix is headquartered in Gainesville, VA and also has an office in Norfolk, VA.

All three locations can be reached through the toll free number 866-943-8677.  For more information visit http://www.offix.com

Contact
Casey Stewart
***@offix.com
End
Source:
Email:***@offix.com Email Verified
Tags:Mailing Equipment, Office Equipment, Copiers
Industry:Business
Location:Richmond - Virginia - United States
Subject:Companies
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jul 10, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share