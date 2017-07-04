News By Tag
Frank Jones Mailing Equipment, Inc. has been acquired by Offix LC
Frank Jones Mailing has been active in the Richmond area for over 40 years selling and servicing mail room equipment from FP Mailing, Formax, Duplo, Secap, Omation, Pitney Bowes and many others.
Offix LC is one of the largest independent dealers in the United States and an industry leader in providing world class network connected office technology and document management products, professional and software solutions that enable customers to effectively and efficiently manage their documents. Offix sells and services Canon, Sharp, Samsung, HP, Kip, Oce, FP Mailing and many other popular brands and products.
With the creation of the Frank Jones Mailing Equipment, Mailing Division, Offix can extend its expertise and reach. This strategic combination will provide your business with even more state-of-the-
The Frank Jones Mailing Equipment Division will be operating out of the Offix Richmond branch located at 8004 Staples Mill Road, Richmond, VA 23228. Offix is headquartered in Gainesville, VA and also has an office in Norfolk, VA.
All three locations can be reached through the toll free number 866-943-8677. For more information visit http://www.offix.com
Contact
Casey Stewart
***@offix.com
