Indian author Sumirasko wins prestigious Azsacra International Award

Sumirasko: I have seen myself the whole Treatise on Human Nature.
 
 
ALLAHABAD, India - July 10, 2017 - PRLog -- Sumirasko is winner of AZsacra International Poetry Award - For Taj Mahal Review June 2017 issue. The award is sponsored by famous Russian writer Azsacra Zarathustra. Sumirasko: I have seen myself the whole Treatise on Human Nature. The young writer Sumirasko himself researched World Literature and put before us a brilliant study one and only of its kind. Our ethical conscience finds subject suspended between time and eternity, rejecting former but unable to grasp the latter without losing its identity i.e. an individual existence.

About Award:

AZsacra International Poetry Award for Taj Mahal Review is given to selected poets published in Taj Mahal Review. The award is sponsored by Azsacra Zarathustra, a well known Russian philosopher and poet-mystic. He is Editorial Advisor for the international journal of poetry and art "Harvests of New Millennium" (India). He is published in India, Tibet, Japan, Germany, Norway, England, USA.

So far the award has been given to ...

María Cristina Azcona is an Educational Psychologist, poetess, novelist and peace researcher. Her articles, reviews, poems and short stories are continuously published in many newspapers, magazines and anthologies around Argentina, UK, India, US, and other countries. Since 1980, she works as a psychotherapist specialized in Forensic Psycho diagnosis, listed by the American Biographical Institute (ABI) in their international directory "Experts & Expertise". (US)

Albert Russo who has published worldwide over 65 books of poetry, fiction and photography, in English and in French, his two mother-tongues, is the recipient of many awards, such as The American Society of Writers Fiction Award, The British Diversity Short Story Award, several New York Poetry Forum Awards, Amelia Prose and Poetry awards and the Prix Colette, among others.

Adam Donaldson Powell (USA-Norway) has published several books previously, including novels/novellas, poetry, literary criticism and more - in USA, Norway and India. He writes in English, Spanish, Norwegian and French. Mr. Powell is also a visual artist (painter, installation artist and photographer), and a literary critic (primarily poetry books, haiku books, and books of short prose).

Ban'ya Natsuishi, master of contemporary haiku and trailblazer at home on the overflowing haiku mountain of life, offers the world - Hybrid Paradise, a collection of his recent, liberating work. In 2009, I wrote a review in a book for him, The Poetical Achievements of Ban'ya Natsuishi, understanding the honour of casting my views on such outstanding haiku. Again, I am thrilled to be involved in the process of expounding works of this incredible author, who has been a great influence in forging ahead with my own style of muki-haiku (seasonless poem technique)! https://www.cyberwit.net/azsacra-award.htm

