Grammy-Nominated Southern Gospel Trio The Booth Brothers and The Diplomats Quartet to Perform at Mil

 
 
BREMEN, Ga. - July 10, 2017 - PRLog -- – Recognized as a trio, with a strong faith and a desire to create music that touches the soul, The Booth Brothers will take the Mill Town Music Hall stage on Saturday, July 22 at 7:30 pm EST. Opening the show will be the popular homegrown group, The Diplomats Quartet.  For The Booth Brothers, fulfilling their calling includes singing and ministering to an audience.  Mill Town Music Hall focuses on family-friendly music and events and is located conveniently off I-20 in Bremen (1031 Alabama Avenue).

After winning countless awards and producing multiple albums, The Booth Brothers have created a tradition of musical excellence. The group formed in the 1990's with brothers Ronnie and Michael along with their father Ron Booth Sr.  After Ron Sr. retired, several singers have filled the third part of the trio, and Paul Lancaster now fills that role extremely well.  Among their countless awards include, Album of the Year, Song of the Year, Male Group of the Year and Trio of the Year, from organizations such as Southern Gospel Music Awards and National Quartet Convention.

Singing News recognizes The Diplomats Quartetas one of the top mixed Southern Gospel groups.  The group's style has been called upbeat and energetic.  Jimmy and Rita Pearson lead The Diplomats Quartet and through the years, great talent which includes their son, lead male vocalist and bandleader, Corey Pearson has joined this couple to comprise a very successful touring group.  Others who are part of the group include Alex Utech, lead bass vocals, Jordan Hamby on guitar, mandolin and banjo and Daniel Maddox on drums

Tickets for The Booth Brothers and the Diplomats are $28 for Premium Reserved seats and $23 for Reserved seats in advance. Fans are encouraged to purchase tickets through Ticket Alternative at 1-877-725-8849, online at the Mill Town Music Hall website (www.MillTownMusicHall.com) or the Mill Town Music Hall box office. For additional information, please call the Mill Town Music Hall box office at 770-537-6455.

Upcoming events at Mill Town Music Hall include The Oak Ridge Boys on August 12; Billy Ray Cyrus on August 19 and T. Graham Brown and Jimmy Fortune on Sept. 14.  For more information about Mill Town Music Hall or an upcoming calendar of events, please visit us at www.MillTownMusicHall.com, follow us on Twitter @Mill_Town_Music_Hall or on Facebook.

Mill Town Music Hall can comfortably seat more than 1,000 people and features state-of-the-art audio, video and lighting systems. The venue hosts numerous Country, Contemporary Christian, Bluegrass and Southern Gospel concerts, along with other family-friendly events. The facility can also be rented for corporate events and private receptions.

Source:Mill Town Music Hall
