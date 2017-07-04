News By Tag
Grammy-Nominated Southern Gospel Trio The Booth Brothers and The Diplomats Quartet to Perform at Mil
After winning countless awards and producing multiple albums, The Booth Brothers have created a tradition of musical excellence. The group formed in the 1990's with brothers Ronnie and Michael along with their father Ron Booth Sr. After Ron Sr. retired, several singers have filled the third part of the trio, and Paul Lancaster now fills that role extremely well. Among their countless awards include, Album of the Year, Song of the Year, Male Group of the Year and Trio of the Year, from organizations such as Southern Gospel Music Awards and National Quartet Convention.
Singing News recognizes The Diplomats Quartetas one of the top mixed Southern Gospel groups. The group's style has been called upbeat and energetic. Jimmy and Rita Pearson lead The Diplomats Quartet and through the years, great talent which includes their son, lead male vocalist and bandleader, Corey Pearson has joined this couple to comprise a very successful touring group. Others who are part of the group include Alex Utech, lead bass vocals, Jordan Hamby on guitar, mandolin and banjo and Daniel Maddox on drums
Tickets for The Booth Brothers and the Diplomats are $28 for Premium Reserved seats and $23 for Reserved seats in advance. Fans are encouraged to purchase tickets through Ticket Alternative at 1-877-725-8849, online at the Mill Town Music Hall website (www.MillTownMusicHall.com)
Upcoming events at Mill Town Music Hall include The Oak Ridge Boys on August 12; Billy Ray Cyrus on August 19 and T. Graham Brown and Jimmy Fortune on Sept. 14. For more information about Mill Town Music Hall or an upcoming calendar of events, please visit us at www.MillTownMusicHall.com, follow us on Twitter @Mill_Town_Music_
Mill Town Music Hall can comfortably seat more than 1,000 people and features state-of-the-
