Peter Trends Bridal Trunk Show July 14-23

Peter Trends Trunk Show

-- A family-owned company since 1969, Peter Trends (https://petertrends.com.au/)dresses focus on elegance above all else. Using luxurious fabrics, Swarovski crystals, and hand-sewn embellishments, these gowns are made for the bride with a high sense of fashion—and confidence!Peter and his wife Evie began their bridal company over 50 years ago, and they were soon joined by their two daughters who have schooling in fashion and design. Together, this creates the ultimate array of modern-timeless dresses. They have all of the sophistication of a classic gown with the innovative trends of today's bride.Peter Trends believes: "Peter Trends has different collections for all of the different needs of their customers. Peter Trends Bridal is classic and ready-to-wear;Diva Curves is made for the voluptuous bride;Emanuella emphasizes sparkle and glamour with beading and design; FaraSposa brings European luxury at an affordable price; and Rosa Clara is made for the soft, feminine bride-to-be. With such an array of gowns, every woman can find something that speaks to her personality and wedding style.Beyond the indulgent and stunning gowns, Peter Trends also believes in presenting a variety of accessories, veils, jewelry, and handbags to brides. At Diamond Bridal, we believe that the perfect dress is only made perfect through the personal touches of the bride!Peter Trends ( https://petertrends.com.au/ ) wedding gowns will put you in a summer-romance mindset all year long. Make an appointment ( http://diamondbridalgallery.com/ make-an-appointment )with Diamond Bridal Gallery between July 14 and 23 to find the Peter Trends Bridal dress that speaks to the luxurious, elegant bride in you. Plus, 10% off all gowns purchased during the trunk show!