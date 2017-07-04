News By Tag
Peter Trends Bridal Trunk Show July 14-23
Peter and his wife Evie began their bridal company over 50 years ago, and they were soon joined by their two daughters who have schooling in fashion and design. Together, this creates the ultimate array of modern-timeless dresses. They have all of the sophistication of a classic gown with the innovative trends of today's bride.
Peter Trends believes: "Not every bride can be defined by one wedding gown style, therefore we have created our ranges so that every bride to be can find a gown as unique, special and individual as she is."
Peter Trends has different collections for all of the different needs of their customers. Peter Trends Bridal is classic and ready-to-wear;
Beyond the indulgent and stunning gowns, Peter Trends also believes in presenting a variety of accessories, veils, jewelry, and handbags to brides. At Diamond Bridal, we believe that the perfect dress is only made perfect through the personal touches of the bride!
