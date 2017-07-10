News By Tag
Tegra Analytics and Bionical: Building a B2B Partnership
About Bionical
Bionical provides high quality solutions to pharmaceutical, biotech, medical device, and public health companies in the global healthcare industry. With a mission to improve health outcomes, the services offered at Bionical accelerate product and treatment development and enhance communication and engagement with healthcare professionals and patients. Bionical's services span the product lifecycle and include comparator supply for clinical trials, contract research support, clinical educator services, field sales teams, call center support, recruitment, digital and educational platforms.
About Tegra
At Tegra Analytics, we implement best-in-class services to the life science industry. Established in 2002, our statisticians, database programmers, analysts, and project managers are experts with sales force optimization, commercial launches, incentive compensation, forecasting, and field force report generation. Our experienced team in sales, marketing, and clinical give key strategic insights to help you make productive, cost-effective decisions.
Contact
Tegra Analytics
4445 Devine St, Columbia, SC 29205
***@gotegra.com
