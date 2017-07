Tegra Analytics and Bionical: Building a B2B Partnership

12 June, 2017- Wendy Wolf, David Heydt, Kelly McCormick, and Matthew Hutcheson.

-- Forming a successful business-to-business partnership goes beyond signing contracts. It requires both parties spending time and effort on planning, managing risks, and developing trust. In 2017, a strategic partnership was formed between Tegra and Bionical. Wendy Wolf, President of Bionical Commercial Services states, "My goal is to have partners who want to work with Bionical because it's mutually beneficial."On June 12, 2017, leadership from both companies met to discuss future projects and growing their business relationship. Dave Heydt says, "Wendy's impressive track record with implementing commercial teams complements Tegra's sales force sizing, optimization, and launch strategies."Bionical provides high quality solutions to pharmaceutical, biotech, medical device, and public health companies in the global healthcare industry. With a mission to improve health outcomes, the services offered at Bionical accelerate product and treatment development and enhance communication and engagement with healthcare professionals and patients. Bionical's services span the product lifecycle and include comparator supply for clinical trials, contract research support, clinical educator services, field sales teams, call center support, recruitment, digital and educational platforms.Website: http://www.bionical.com Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/ BionicalUSA At Tegra Analytics, we implement best-in-class services to the life science industry. Established in 2002, our statisticians, database programmers, analysts, and project managers are experts with sales force optimization, commercial launches, incentive compensation, forecasting, and field force report generation. Our experienced team in sales, marketing, and clinical give key strategic insights to help you make productive, cost-effective decisions.Website: http://www.tegraanalytics.comLinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/tegra-analytics