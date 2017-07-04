 
Recycling and repurposing go to the head of the class

 
 
PLYMOUTH, Mass. - July 10, 2017 - PRLog -- Having developed an innovative number of green logistic services for public and private schools, as well as colleges and universities, Re-Stream has formalized an "Academic Division". This new division helps schools organize and streamline relocations and transitions by helping students and staff purge unwanted items, recycle and repurpose useful materials and relocate small to large items.

Starting with 110-gallon bins positioned at strategic locations throughout the campus, students are often asked to drop off unwanted clothing, books and other items.  Utilizing easy to use reusable dollies, crates, carts and bins, other aspects of renovation or relocation are expedited. Thus far, more than 6,000 bins have been rented to schools throughout the Northeast. Customers to date have included Harvard University, Cambridge Public Schools, Revere Public Schools, Lowell Public Schools and others.

In addition to providing the strategy and tools to keep the region's schools on a green move, Re-Stream also offers a Recycling Store and direct access to other repurposing sources for office supplies. The Recycling Store takes up approximately 2,000 square feet of Re-Stream's 34,000 square foot warehouse/office space. Items have been sorted and distributed to schools and non-profit organizations in need.

"New England has a vibrant academic community," noted Karen Osborn of Re-Stream.  She continued, "We have developed both a method and the necessary tools to help them be more nimble and expand as needed.   Schools are delighted to simplify their move and recycle as much as possible. Our program helps teachers demonstrate the importance of sustainability and recycling.  Students are learning to live a more sustainable existence."

About Re-Stream

Re-Stream, a one-stop, white glove green logistics company servicing the commercial facilities space.

From supplying re-usable moving crates to recycling unwanted office supplies, and electronics to shredding to composting cafeteria food, Re-Stream offers a green approach to logistics.  The company's mission is to both streamline green logistics to repurpose and recycle as much as possible. The goal and company slogan is "zero waste for office space".

Re-Stream challenges clients to re-think and re-imagine how commercial office space can reduce its impact on the environment. One of the founders of the industry standard of sustainable moving products, Karen Osborn is expert at logistics and passionate about environmental responsibility.  Karen is a serial entrepreneur and also co-founded Rentacrate, a company that revolutionized the logistic industry by providing a wide range of re-usable, efficient and durable crates. The mission is to zero waste from office space.

For more information about the Recycling Store, visit http://www.Re-Stream.com or call (781) 899-0059.

Media Contact
Steven V. Dubin
7815821061
sdubin@prworkzone.com
Source:Re-Stream
Email:***@prworkzone.com Email Verified
Click to Share