News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
eScan's Corporate 360 receives the AV Comparitives' Performance Test Certification
eScan - the Enterprise Security Solution providers has bagged the coveted AV-Comparatives' Performance Test certification for its enterprise security product eScan Corporate 360 with enterprise mobility management solution and Hybrid Network Support.
The results reinstated that eScan Corporate 360 scored the best with 99.1 in File copying, Archiving/Unarchiving, Installing/Uninstalling applications, Launching Applications, Downloading files and Browsing Websites. eScan's range of security solutions has always been stood out due to the R&D and continuous improvements in the level of protection offered by its products. eScan Corporate 360 has been successful in achieving the Performance Test Certification by AV Comparatives' Test Lab based on its strong performance under the rigorous tests conducted by AV Comparative test lab.
AV-Comparatives (AVC) is an independent body that conducts testing of security software for its performance and robustness through various stringent tests. The AV Comparatives report highlights the effectiveness of eScan Corporate 360 on the system performance. It provides high detection rates and strong protection against malware without reducing the system performance or hindrance to users during normal working on PC. The product has been awarded the 3 star Advanced + certification based on its performance even during real time scanning at the background.
On receiving this award, Mr. Govind Rammurthy, MD and CEO, eScan said, "Winning the AV-Comparatives' Performance Test certification for eScan Corporate 360 is one of the greatest achievement for eScan's R&D team. It's because of the relentless efforts to provide a robust security solution without impacting system performance that has won us the coveted award. eScan Corporate 360 for enterprises is one of the comprehensive product from us that helps business networks to have a strong defence against any kind of cyber-attacks, be it ransomware to APTs or targeted attacks."
eScan Corporate 360 is a comprehensive Anti-Virus and Information Security Solution that allows you to manage risk and protect your critical infrastructure efficiently. Moreover, the new eScan Management Console (EMC) module includes a Secure Web Interface that facilitates dynamic security management of the server, endpoints and Mobile devices in the corporate network. It is an excellent combination of advanced and futuristic technologies that ensure protection to Windows as well as Macintosh, Linux and Android-based devices and endpoints in the corporate network. It also includes Mobile Device Management module which is specifically designed with an aim to facilitate administrator to remotely monitor, secure and manage all Android-based devices in the network.
About eScan:
eScan is an ISO (27001) certified pure play enterprise security solution company with over 2 decades of expertise in developing IT security solutions. eScan today has a presence in 12 countries through its offices and subsidiaries. It also boasts of a robust channel partner network of more than 50, 000 partners spread across 190 countries worldwide. It is trusted by more than 6,500 enterprise and corporate users spread across various industry segments such as Government, BFSI, Education, Defense, Telecom, IT & ITeS, Infrastructure, Hospitality, and Healthcare worldwide.
It is powered by some of the latest and innovative technologies, such as Proactive Behavioral Analysis Engine (PBAE) Technology, MicroWorld Winsock Layer (MWL) Technology, Domain & IP Reputation Check (DIRC) Technology, Non-Intrusive Learning Pattern (NILP) Technology, and sophisticated Anti-Virus Heuristic Algorithms that not only provide protection from current threats, but also provides proactive protection against the ever-evolving cyber threats. eScan provides 24x7 free remote support facility to help its esteemed users to provide real-time solutions for security related issues.
For more information, visit - https://www.escanav.com/
Media Contact
39555 Orchard Hill Place, Suite 600
Novi, MI 48375
12483745020
***@escanav.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse