Owners of Lonestar Inventory Achieve Industry Certification
Texas-based Licensees of Nationwide Inventory Professionals find benefits in achieving the designation off Certified Inventory Specialists.
A requirement for certification is to agree to conduct business according to the established industry Code of Ethics. A course on this topic, plus Inventory 101, Residential Contents Inventory, and Business Contents Inventory are the knowledge base all much achieve. An 85% or better score is mandatory on all courses and the Certification Exam. Additional steps must be taken to receive the CIS designation.
There is an increasing awareness of the necessity and benefits of having a prepared photographic and written record of one's personal property. This knowledge and the ever-increasing busy lifestyles of homeowners and business owners alike create a growing demand for a professional inventory service provider.
Founder of Nationwide Inventory Professionals, Mike Hartman stated, "We believe in the importance of continuing education, and know the value of being a part of an industry association. This led us to include their 1st year of membership in NICA. An additional benefit of the License Agreement is that we also cover the costs of the required courses and the certification exam."
Achieving certification is not required for the contents inventory professional. Choosing to become certified shows Hassan's and Nash's desire to learn the industry and let their clients know that they have gone the extra mile to ensure that Lonestar Inventory will be known as a quality company. Hassan states, "I have a finance and banking background. This knowledge encouraged me to begin an inventory service so I could help business owners, homeowners, and renters have this important information. When Nash and I developed our business partnership, we agreed achieving our certification would be one of the first steps in our start-up."
Lonestar Inventory is based in Friendswood, Texas, serving the Houston metropolitan area. They offer residential and business asset inventory services for many needs, such as disaster preparedness, collectibles, estates, separation of asset, business buy/sell agreements, and asset tracking. For more information, visit http://lonestarinventory.com.
About Nationwide Inventory Professionals
Nationwide Inventory Professionals provides a business package and license agreement that offers tried-and-true processes and procedures to compile an efficient personal property inventory service. Licensees receive a comprehensive marketing package, operations guide, downloadable business templates, certification, continued mentoring and coaching, and more. For more information, visit http://NationwideInventoryProfessionals.com.
About National Inventory Certification Association
The National Inventory Certification Association (NICA) is nationally recognized as the official certification authority for the personal property/asset inventory industry. The certification and continuing education opportunities ensure that members have access to quality industry knowledge as well as business and professional development resources to help achieve the success they seek for their home and business contents inventory companies.
