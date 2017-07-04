2018 Inside Baseball Coaches Clinic Features UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS Associate Head Coach Ryan Graves

Ryan Graves

Contact

Inside Baseball Coaches Clinic

***@insidebaseball.com Inside Baseball Coaches Clinic

End

-- The Inside Baseball Coaches Clinic January 11 to 13, 2018 will feature presentations by the nation's top coaches including Ryan Graves of University of Kansas as well as Michigan, Long Beach State, Virginia, Vanderbilt, Cal State Fullerton, and many more. Industry experts from Baseball America have called our coaches "some of the brightest minds in the game today." We are featuring 15 renowned coaches who will be presenting over 60 powerful and insightful talks covering in-game coaching, pitching, hitting, fielding, speed, arm care, functional strength, mental edge, and much more.This 3-day event will be held at the Crowne Plaza in Cherry Hill, New Jersey. Registration is now open to high school coaches, assistant coaches, baseball players, as well as students under age 18. We also are offering exclusive Exhibitor and Sponsorship opportunities.For fourteen seasons, Ryan Graves has worked as an assistant coach and for ten seasons, he has been the team's pitching coach. Graves is in charge of developing KU's pitchers and also works with the team's catchers. Just before the 2011 season, Graves was promoted to Associate Head Coach; he is the only baseball coach in the Big 12 to hold that title. Graves first came to Kansas in 2003 to serve as the team's volunteer assistant for three seasons, then eventually became a full-time assistant coach in 2006.In his 10 years as the team's pitching coach, Graves has helped 34 pitchers get drafted or sign with major league organizations. Before joining Kansas's baseball staff, Graves spent three seasons at Cal Poly-San Luis Obispo where he worked with the team's pitching staff and was the recruiting coordinator. From 1998 to 1999, Graves was an assistant coach at Northeastern Oklahoma A&M in Miami, Oklahoma.Graves is a former All-Big 12 pitcher. He played at both Loyola Marymount from 1993-95 and at OSU in 1996. In his only season at Oklahoma State, Graves led the Cowboys to the 1996 College World Series. Graves also played one season in the Chicago Cubs organization as well as the Double-A Orlando Cubs.