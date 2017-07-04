 
Jumbo Courier Considered One Of The Best Domestic Courier Services In India

The services expand beyond just delivering packages but they are timely with their consignments and you can track functionality.
 
 
LAGPAT NAGAR, India - July 10, 2017 - PRLog -- Jumbo Courier Service is one of the fast growing express and courier services for the global partner network. With experienced members of staff, the courier assures the transport of millions of shipment each year. True to the company philosophy 'Value To Time', it offers regional courier transport and worldwide express.

Open seven days a week, the company is considered Best Domestic courier services in India as it strives to delight their customers with their readiness to help in any situation. Jumbo Courier Service offers a variety of delivery options that caters to the needs of many businesses throughout the local and international region. Customers using the service are quite thrilled about the service and the service have built a trust factor of their own in such a short span of time.

Whether it's a small package or large cargo, they always ensure their service is affordable, fast and customized according to the client. The service allows a courier to pick up packages which is quite an add-on keeping in mind the busy lifestyle of people everywhere. This set-up helps customers keep their deadlines even in emergencies. They are time-sensitive and delivers all the packages safely. Also do they offer simple one-time deliveries clients to receive scheduled pick-ups for delivery that same day.

Jumbo Courier Services are popular for deliveries within the company, bank deposits, outgoing shipments and much more. Being one of the Best Domestic courier services in India, the company is also has a huge client within the e-commerce industry in reducing the price on shipping. They can cut costs by providing integration that is real-time to their clients' internal customer service platforms.

They are professionals for shipping for goods, documents and especially time-critical consignments 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. Individually tailored supply chain solutions, sector-specific industry solutions and special services to meet complex customer requirements round out the company's service portfolio.

About Us

We are an experienced team of professionals engaged in the field of courier, cargo & logistics solutions. Being an effective & complete logistics solutions organization, Jumbo Courier & Cargo offer host of services to our clients like Courier, cargo, logistics delivery management & ecommerce delivery. We offers cost effective, efficient, and fast courier and cargo services through its nationwide (All India) network.

For more information about Jumbo Courier please visit http://www.alltimecafe.com

