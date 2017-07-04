 
justshine.in, The One-Stop Shop To Buy Handmade Gifts Online In India

Widely liked in national and international market, India has many industries of handmade gifts.
 
 
GURGAON, India - July 10, 2017 - PRLog -- Justshine.in is an online store which sells handmade gifts online in India.

It is one of the leading wooden handicrafts store in India which is intellectually immersed in its mission of preserving the dying art of Bengal's handicraft industry. Handmade gifts in India is sold in India and abroad through home décor online stores like Justshine sells only exclusively handcrafted masterpieces which meet impeccable standards of precision, perfection, style and elegance. In India, numbers of craftsmen are engaged with wooden handicrafts suppliers, according their experience and knowledge and they have shown their art work with wood in making handmade gifts. There is an immense demand for handmade gifts online in India and Justshine is a one-stop shop for all sorts of customers looking to buy traditional handicrafts in India. Justshine should be your one-stop shop to buy handmade gifts online in India since it promises a safe, secure and completely easy online Handicraft & home decor shopping experience to its esteemed customers.

The Business Address of the company is located at

202 Harshal Apartment, Axar Township, Nr Girivihar, Wadhvan, Surendranagar, Gujarat, India, 363002

  and

Unit 852 ,8th Floor Tower B1, Spaze I Tech Park , Sohna Road, Gurgaon, Haryana 122002 ,India

Phone :+91 9601515216, Email :info@justshine.in .If anyone wants to buy handmade gifts online in India at best rates then he/she has to visit the website http://justshine.in

