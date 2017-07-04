News By Tag
United Way Promotes Courtney Edgcomb to VP, Hires New Resource Development Manager
Additionally, the organization has hired Yvette Ferrell as resource development manager.
Edgcomb, formerly the director of community impact, recently celebrated four years working for UWVFC. Her responsibilities in her new role include overseeing fundraising, fund distribution, marketing and volunteer center functions.
"We are thrilled to promote Courtney to vice president in our very important community impact area," said Dennis Burns, CEO of UWVFC. "This position aligns each engagement piece of UWVFC under one department to create a more efficient and cohesive process for the donor, volunteer and advocate and Courtney is already doing an exceptional job overseeing it all."
Edgcomb said she is most excited about the UWVFC developing innovative ways to incorporate community participation throughout the organization.
"The community impact team members are visionaries with a passion for engaging community members as volunteers, decision-makers, donors and advocates for our community and they bring new ideas to the table every day," said Edgcomb. "As they say, it's not your Father's United Way!"
Ferrell, who lives in DeLand but originally hails from Bronx, NY, will provide support to all areas related to developing and implementing the United Way's small business partnership initiative to increase the organized capacity of the community to care for its people by bringing awareness about its services, partners and community needs.
"With small and midsize businesses being the backbone of our community, my goal is to reach out and educate them on the ways in which the United Way can help their employees and their business," said Ferrell. "I look forward to building relationships while developing additional resources for United Way and our partners."
# # #
About United Way Volusia-Flagler Counties
The United Way Volusia-Flagler Counties improves lives and builds a stronger community by bringing together hearts, minds and resources from across the region and by developing effective partnerships with businesses, government and nonprofit organizations. Each year the United Way holds a fundraising campaign to help fund programs making a community impact. For more information, please visit the website http://www.unitedwayvfc.org or call 2-1-1 (386-253-0564)
Courtney Edgcomb
***@uwvfc.org
