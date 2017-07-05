 
Braces in the Wilmington Area Cost Only $3,995

Braces in the Wilmington area cost only $3,995 from Exeter Orthodontics in nearby Exton.
 
 
WILMINGTON, Del. - July 11, 2017 - PRLog -- Residents of Wilmington, Delaware, can find both traditional braces and Invisalign aligners for only $3,995 in nearby Exton, Pennsylvania. Located only 45 minutes away, Exeter Orthodontics has helped thousands of teens and adults achieve straighter smiles.

There are several differences between traditional braces and Invisalign aligners, including their materials, their comfort, and their compliance level. However, the orthodontist in Exton will help patients choose which option may work best for them and their smile.

"Both treatments are offered at the same low price," explains Dr. Soraya Mills at Exeter Orthodontics in Wilmington. "Visits, adjustments, x-rays, emergency visits, and more are included."

There are currently seven locations of Exeter Orthodontics and the practice is continuing to grow. Wilmington residents should request an appointment by visiting: http://www.exeterorthodontics.com/request-appointment/?closestOffice10=Exton,%20PA.

About Exeter Orthodontics: For several years, Exeter Orthodontics, a Pennsylvania-based orthodontic practice, has offered area patients braces and Invisalign treatments for as low as $3,995. Its team of orthodontists remains dedicated to providing high quality care at an affordable price. Learn more at http://www.exeterorthodontics.com/

Contact
Meredith Souder-Liss
***@exeterorthodontics.com
End
Source:Exeter Orthodontics
Email:***@exeterorthodontics.com Email Verified
Tags:Braces Wilmington De, Invisalign Wilmington De, Orthodontist In Wilmington De
Industry:Health
Location:Wilmington - Delaware - United States
