Braces in the Wilmington Area Cost Only $3,995
Braces in the Wilmington area cost only $3,995 from Exeter Orthodontics in nearby Exton.
There are several differences between traditional braces and Invisalign aligners, including their materials, their comfort, and their compliance level. However, the orthodontist in Exton will help patients choose which option may work best for them and their smile.
"Both treatments are offered at the same low price," explains Dr. Soraya Mills at Exeter Orthodontics in Wilmington. "Visits, adjustments, x-rays, emergency visits, and more are included."
There are currently seven locations of Exeter Orthodontics and the practice is continuing to grow. Wilmington residents should request an appointment by visiting: http://www.exeterorthodontics.com/
About Exeter Orthodontics:
Meredith Souder-Liss
***@exeterorthodontics.com
