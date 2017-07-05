News By Tag
For Those With Missing Teeth, Dental Implants in Easton Provide a Solution
Lehigh Valley residents are reclaiming their smiles with dental implants in Easton.
Easton marks the fourth location of Affordable Dental Solutions, which has been offering high-quality, low-priced missing teeth solutions to residents of Eastern Pennsylvania for years.
"Our dental implants are made by manufacturers using the latest state-of-the-
Dental implants start at only $2,000. This low price includes both the abutment and the crown, which add a natural look to patients' smiles.
Depending on one's oral and jawbone health, dental implants may not be for everyone, so ADS also offers affordable dentures.
To learn more about dental implants in Easton, request an appointment at the newest location of ADS today by visiting http://www.eastonimplants.com/
About Affordable Dental Solutions: Based in Eastern Pennsylvania, Affordable Dental Solutions is a provider of full dentistry services. For nearly a decade, Affordable Dental Solutions has offered patients procedures such as dental implants, crowns, and dentures at rates much lower than area competitors by utilizing state-of-the-
