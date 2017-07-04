News By Tag
Why Chocolates make the best corporate gift for Diwali?
Diwali is without a doubt the most popular occasion for buying and giving gifts in India. In the corporate world too Diwali is an important occasion to give gifts. Companies give gifts to their employees, customers, associates and partners and other people who are important to the firm.
However, it is difficult to decide what gift to choose as it should be something that appeals to everybody. The popular choices for Diwali gifts over the years have been stationery items like pens, diaries or day planners. For a higher price range companies frequently prefer to gift bags, silver coins or idols. But these traditional gift choices fall short in one regard. There is nothing new or exciting about them. People are likely to receive these gifts in multiple numbers.
Now for corporate gifts this is a huge drawback as Diwali gifts for corporates are essentially about connecting the receiver with the company and the brand. That is the major reason why companies are always on the lookout for innovative new ideas for Diwali Gifts.
Something which is rapidly becoming popular are chocolates. As an option for corporate gifts chocolates score high on quite a few parameters. Most people are used to getting sweets or dry fruits on Diwali, chocolates have the novelty factor. Also when you gift a box of premium chocolates it instantly connotes luxury in the mind of the receiver. A box of sweets of the same value is not going to have that same connect.
Another important factor is the shelf life of chocolates. Compared to sweets chocolates can be safely stored and consumed for a longer period. This offers a huge advantage to corporate organisations who procure Diwali gifts much in advance. If you have access to temperature controlled packaging chocolates can also be safely shipped to other locations which is something you cannot do with sweets.
One proof of the concept can be seen in the success of ChocoCraft, a small Delhi based firm which makes customized chocolate gifts for Diwali. Their special offering is chocolates that have prints on them in edible colours. For Diwali gifts they offer a range of gift boxes which are packed with these beautiful chocolates.
They have worked for some of the top names in the corporate world like – Tata Group, Mahindra Group, Aditya Birla, HCL and others. For each client, ChocoCraft designs a unique gift box customized with the client's logo or other branding. The chocolates also have the client's corporate logo printed on them.
It is a unique gift for Diwali and makes a huge impact on the receiver!
