Deals and Discounts: Now Get Them on WhatsApp
DesiDime's WhatsApp group for Deal & Discounts crosses 10,000 subscribers in nine months
Apart from a hyper-active and successful running website and mobile application, DesiDime is now reaching shopaholics through the most popular messenger of the globe- WhatsApp. Going by the number of subscribers it already has onboard, DesiDime Official (the name of the WhatsApp group) is an instant hit.
Keeping in mind the convenience of the shopper, the group does not bombard them with too many notifications. DesiDime only sends three alerts in a day to its subscribers, broadcasting only the choicest of offers and coupons in each alert. Also, as the group uses the WhatsApp Broadcast service to send these alerts, all the subscribers' mobile numbers always stay private.
Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Mehul Jobanputra, CEO and co-founder of DesiDime said, "I feel extremely proud to say that DesiDime Whatsapp group is the first ever shopping group in India. As an online shopping community where people constantly interact with each other, being on WhatsApp only made sense as the next step for us. This will be a great, convenient alternative for those who can't keep a track of ongoing online offers and deals due to time constraints and busy schedule and hence end up missing out on those deals."
Adding further he said, 'The best feature of the group is that we will not flood it with hundreds of deals and featuring every deal as a best deal, in fact, the user will get the alert only thrice a day". Through a 3-step easy sign up process, anybody can join the group and invite their friends to join it too. Moreover, DesiDime currently is giving away Amazon voucher worth Rs 250 to one lucky subscriber every week.
About DesiDime:
A product of Parity Cube Pvt. Ltd., DesiDime.com is a completely free online shopping community where people collaborate to discover and share the latest deals, coupons, offers and information in order to make the best shopping decisions. It is a community of shoppers, created by the shoppers for the shoppers. Apart from daily deals, special promotions, freebies, coupons, in-store offers etc. DesiDime is a platform where shoppers can find genuine product or stores reviews, grab better bargains, compare prices, get shopping advice and tips from experienced shoppers and obtain answers to all their shopping queries. Launched in July 2011, DesiDime today has over 9 lakh members, and more than 6 lakh deals from 650+ stores with over 4.2 million comments and interactions.
