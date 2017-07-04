News By Tag
Tibbett Logistics opens 15th warehouse in Romania
Tibbett Logistics has leased warehousing in this logistics park since 2007, and already operates three warehouses there. Two contain dedicated retail logistics operations for grocery, food, non-food and imported products, while the third is a rail-linked facility adjacent to its intermodal railport at BIRFT (Bucharest International Rail Freight Terminal).
The total warehousing operated by Tibbett Logistics at the P3 Bucharest Park alone now amounts to 33 500 square metres (360,000 sq ft) – providing capacity for some 44 000 pallets, plus a large daily throughput of cross-docked merchandise.
The new warehouse will become operational later this month, and is adjacent to Tibbett's existing retail import operations. It will be used primarily for the handling and storage of white goods and electrical products.
The development takes the number of Tibbett Logistics warehousing locations in Romania to 15, and the company now operates a total of 116 250 square metres (1,250,000 square feet) of Class A multi-user and dedicated warehousing across the country – including rail-connected and temperature-
Tibbett Logistics' CEO, David Goldsborough, commented: "This is the second new warehouse we have opened in Romania so far this year – and we have also agreed a multi-year extension to the lease at a third location. Due to growing demand for our services even with this new space we will be operating at close to capacity. We are, however, in advanced discussions with P3 over the further expansion of our rail-linked warehousing at P3 Bucharest Park, and we are also considering other locations across the country."
Blake Horsley, Country Head of P3 in Romania, added: "Tibbett Logistics is a very important partner for us, and with this new space we are happy to continue to build upon our strong partnership of the past 10 years."
Tibbett Logistics specialises in providing intermodal logistics and extensive supply chain management services to the automotive, DIY, food & grocery, textiles, retail and other FMCG sectors across Romania and elsewhere in South East Europe. Employing 1250 people, the company operates a distribution fleet comprising tilt trailers, double- and triple-chamber reefers and container chassis – along with its own intermodal rail wagons.
Tibbett Logistics has just acquired its 15th major warehouse in Romania, which will focus on white goods and electrical products, and takes its total storage space across the country to 1,250,000 square feet/116 250 square metres
About Keswick Enterprises
Tibbett Logistics is wholly owned by The Keswick Enterprises Group Limited – the UK-based private equity company specialising in logistics and supply chain-related services. Formed in 2004, the Group makes strategic investments and acquisitions in supply chain-related companies, where through proactive management it can add know-how and experience. The business is headed by logistics veteran John Harvey CBE.
