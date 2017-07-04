Pinkpoints.in the best place to buy jewellery online in India

Pinkpoints.in is an online jewellery store that provides a spontaneous interface

-- And detailed description to help you search and order the perfect online. Pinkpoints has experienced master craftsmen in who take extreme care in devoting to each piece, right from the initial design stage, enabling us to preserve our practice of originality, and magnificent workmanship. Pinkpoints is an online jewelry store in India and a marketplace where you can find latest designs. Pinkponts is also a model which brings you the products of different sellers across India on a common platform. Pinkpoints has a vast range of traditional jewelry designs, which includes everything from chandbalis and jhumkis to anklets and bangles. Pinkpoints provides both fashionable and precious jewelry. Also they offer time to time great discounts on very vast collection of jewelry pieces. The jewelry provided by them goes well with western wear and ethnic attires. Fashion jewelry is one of the fastest growing categories in the retail world and pinkpoints, an effort by CHIN fashions Pvt Ltd promises to bring you the best fashion jewelry at the most affordable of prices.Pinkpoints.in sells fashion jewelry and accessories across different categories like Neck pieces, Bracelets, Bangles, Rings, Earrings, Jewelry sets, Anklets, Rings and all products are handcrafted by master craftsmen in house artisans.Pink points has their business office located at C-1002, Crystal Heights,Near Saimilan Residency,Palanpur gam, Surat-395009.One can contact by Tel: +91 9979062555 or by Email: info@pinkpoints.in to know about latest deals and offers on online jewellery. People wish to buy jewellery online in India should log on the Website: