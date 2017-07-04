 
Industry News





Virtual Art Exhibition "Enclosed Space" by Natasha Marson

 
 
SANDY CASTLE -6 by Natasha Marson
SANDY CASTLE -6 by Natasha Marson
AMSTERDAM, Netherlands - July 10, 2017 - PRLog -- Virtual Art Exhibition "ENCLOSED SPACE" is a serial of photography art works, presented by the artist Natasha Marson on her website: www.marsonartgallery.com  ,on Exhibition page.This  will take you into a great  adventure of the dramatic medieval times. If you look at a map of Spain, it is impossible not to note that everywhere, in every province there are signs of ancient castles, towers or forts. The walls of ancient castles - witnesses of historical events, served as a protection and security - immerse you in to the inexpressible atmosphere of mystery and romanticism.  Construction of the castle took decades.

It took me years of travelling, photo shooting and experimenting  to create this selective collection of works, that combine elements of the landscape and elements of medieval architecture.
Working on this serial was also a philosophical quest for me.
What hides behind the Gates ?
Do I want to know more, and what would it take to get some answers ?
All I know is, whatever the cost , it's worth it...

http://www.marsonartgallery.com

