Virtual Art Exhibition "Enclosed Space" by Natasha Marson
It took me years of travelling, photo shooting and experimenting to create this selective collection of works, that combine elements of the landscape and elements of medieval architecture.
Working on this serial was also a philosophical quest for me.
What hides behind the Gates ?
Do I want to know more, and what would it take to get some answers ?
All I know is, whatever the cost , it's worth it...
