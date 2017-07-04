Virtual Art Exhibition "Enclosed Space" by Natasha Marson

SANDY CASTLE -6 by Natasha Marson

-- Virtual Art Exhibition "ENCLOSED SPACE" is a serial of photography art works, presented by the artist Natasha Marson on her website: www.marsonartgallery.com ,on Exhibition page.This will take you into a great adventure of the dramatic medieval times. If you look at a map of Spain, it is impossible not to note that everywhere, in every province there are signs of ancient castles, towers or forts. The walls of ancient castles - witnesses of historical events, served as a protection and security - immerse you in to the inexpressible atmosphere of mystery and romanticism. Construction of the castle took decades.It took me years of travelling, photo shooting and experimenting to create this selective collection of works, that combine elements of the landscape and elements of medieval architecture.Working on this serial was also a philosophical quest for me.What hides behind the Gates ?Do I want to know more, and what would it take to get some answers ?All I know is, whatever the cost , it's worth it...