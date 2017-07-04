 
News By Tag
* Awards
* Fitness
* Weight Loss
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Fitness
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Mumbai
  Maharashtra
  India
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
10987654


Khar Gymkhana Honors Anjali Mukerjee with "Living Legend" Award

 
 
Khar Gymkhana honors Anjali Mukerjee with “Living Legend” award
Khar Gymkhana honors Anjali Mukerjee with “Living Legend” award
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Awards
* Fitness
* Weight Loss

Industry:
* Fitness

Location:
* Mumbai - Maharashtra - India

Subject:
* Awards

MUMBAI, India - July 10, 2017 - PRLog -- Anjali Mukerjee, India's leading nutritionist, was invited to speak at Khar Gymkhana on July 9, 2017. At the event, she was honored with the "Living Legend" award by the trustees of the gymkhana.

Anjali Mukerjee, a pioneer in the field of nutrition, and founder-director of Health Total, has a vast experience of more than three decades. Hence, it does not come as a surprise that she was the first choice as a speaker at Khar Gymkhana.

The event was attended by scores of members, young and old alike, of the gymkhana on a lovely Sunday morning. It started off with Mr Asrani welcoming Anjali Mukerjee with a bouquet. This was followed by a spiritual prayer recited by one of the woman members of the gymkhana.

The event was organized and managed by Mr. Prem Asrani, a senior trustee of Khar Gymkhana. He said, "This is the first time that Anjali Mukerjee, a chief nutritionist not only in India but also in Asia, has come to Khar Gymkhana to address the members. We want to welcome her and recognize her by giving her the Living Legend award. We wish her all the best and more success in life."

Then the stage was taken over by Anjali Mukerjee, who spoke on Nutrigenomics and gene testing. She also spoke in depth on obesity and how it can lead to multiple health disorders. Anjali Mukerjee also emphasized on how Health Total uses natural means and Ayurveda to treat people suffering high blood pressure, diabetes, weight loss, menopause management, and more.

In the almost two-hour session, Anjali Mukerjee also gave tips on the foods that one must eat and how gluten-free diet leads to a healthy living. Towards the end of the event, the floor was open for a quick Question & Answer. Members of the Khar Gymkhana raised their concerns on various subjects such as "Is milk good for health?" "Should fruits be eaten after a meal?" "What is the cause of cramps?" and much more.

Anjali Mukerjee addressed every query and also suggested alternatives to it. She expressed her happiness by saying, "One of my passions in life is to create health awareness. I want to thank Mr Prem Asrani for giving me this opportunity to be able to interact with these wonderful people at the Khar Gym. I thoroughly enjoyed; the audience was fantastic and what lovely questions they asked. They were so eager for more information and that's what excites me. I am happy I was able to come here and talk to them."

Visit Website: https://www.health-total.com
End
Source:
Email:***@health-total.com
Posted By:***@health-total.com Email Verified
Tags:Awards, Fitness, Weight Loss
Industry:Fitness
Location:Mumbai - Maharashtra - India
Subject:Awards
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jul 10, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share