News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Announcing WORK 365 for Dynamics 365 and SharePoint Online
New productivity solutions for Microsoft's Dynamics 365 and SharePoint Online suites to bridge the gap between out-of-the-box and real-world use cases
The WORK 365 suite includes all of the popular applications and add-ons like the Report Scheduler, which Microsoft named one of its Top 10 Dynamics Solutions at a recent conference. This app and others in the suite, such as 1-Click PDF, Record Clone, and Email to Case, are just some of the tools created for utility and efficiency that are currently available on the WORK 365 website. More apps delivering increased productivity to Microsoft SharePoint and Dynamics 365 users will follow throughout 2017.
"WORK 365 just makes things easy. Our goal is to give you practical, customizable tools that save you time and get more out of your investments with these already amazing platforms like Dynamics 365 and SharePoint online. Early customer feedback has been positive, and we're excited to hear what else the market would like to see."
Satish Karri
Product Manager
WORK 365
Emphasizing the benefits of the new release, IOTAP's Principal and CEO Ismail Nalwala stated, "We have had a successful partner reseller program in the past and now we can package the applications in one suite. This will increase the value we can provide to our re-selling partners as well as the end customers and focus on building the application suite. We intend to become channel and partner focused with these WORK 365 applications"
To learn more about WORK 365 and download free trials of the apps, visit https://www.work365apps.com.
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse