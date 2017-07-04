 
News By Tag
* Dynamics Crm Apps
* SharePoint Apps
* Crm Apps
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Technology
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Reston
  Virginia
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
10987654


Announcing WORK 365 for Dynamics 365 and SharePoint Online

New productivity solutions for Microsoft's Dynamics 365 and SharePoint Online suites to bridge the gap between out-of-the-box and real-world use cases
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Dynamics Crm Apps
* SharePoint Apps
* Crm Apps

Industry:
* Technology

Location:
* Reston - Virginia - US

Subject:
* Services

RESTON, Va. - July 10, 2017 - PRLog -- IOTAP, a leading Gold-Certified Microsoft partner, is proud to announce the release of its new line of WORK 365 apps for the Microsoft Dynamics 365, SharePoint and Office 365 platforms. WORK 365 apps improve the Microsoft user experience by creating a more productive, useful experience by enhancing the platform with add-ons and applications.
The WORK 365 suite includes all of the popular applications and add-ons like the Report Scheduler, which Microsoft named one of its Top 10 Dynamics Solutions at a recent conference. This app and others in the suite, such as 1-Click PDF, Record Clone, and Email to Case, are just some of the tools created for utility and efficiency that are currently available on the WORK 365 website. More apps delivering increased productivity to Microsoft SharePoint and Dynamics 365 users will follow throughout 2017.

"WORK 365 just makes things easy. Our goal is to give you practical, customizable tools that save you time and get more out of your investments with these already amazing platforms like Dynamics 365 and SharePoint online. Early customer feedback has been positive, and we're excited to hear what else the market would like to see."

Satish Karri
Product Manager
WORK 365

Emphasizing the benefits of the new release, IOTAP's Principal and CEO Ismail Nalwala stated, "We have had a successful partner reseller program in the past and now we can package the applications in one suite.  This will increase the value we can provide to our re-selling partners as well as the end customers and focus on building the application suite. We intend to become channel and partner focused with these WORK 365 applications". WORK 365 will be launched in correlation with the upcoming Microsoft Inspire conference in Washington, D.C. from July 9th-13th where members of the IOTAP team will be available to meet with in person. Please contact info@work365apps.com for more information.

To learn more about WORK 365 and download free trials of the apps, visit https://www.work365apps.com.
End
Source:
Email:***@work365apps.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jul 10, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share