July 2017
Healthcare Made Affordable: Medical Supplies' Costs Reduced by 10% at Packaging Supplies By Mail

10% Reduced Costs On Medical Supplies Flare Up Sales of These Products from the Online Store of Packaging Supplies By Mail While Modern Healthcare Practices Gain Importance in Industries
 
 
SOLON, Ohio - July 10, 2017 - PRLog -- "We promote well-being to the mankind by providing reliable, high-quality, allergy-free, and cost-effective packaging as well as medical supplies. Our medical safety products are aimed at improving the quality of healthcare at workplace. We supply them at discounted prices at a surprising time, when there is no special occasion to increase the purchasing power of buyers," declares Justin Billman, spokesperson at Packaging Supplies By Mail. While there are different parameters of healthcare, here we are specifically mentioning industry-related medical supplies including burn care/eye care products, first aid kits, heat protection items, medical examination gloves, skin care medical products, and so on.

At Packaging Supplies By Mail, we stock a good number of medical supplies while our customers trust us for the quality of our products. We have announced a flat 10% discount on all the website orders for medical products to spread wellness throughout. To avail the discounted rates on your purchase, please use the code '10MED' during checking out. This offer is valid for a limited time only and remains active till 7/16/2017. So, you don't have much time left with you. Industries can benefit a lot by this announcement as they need to be implementing such measures for their employees who struggle hard among machines and tools.

This is the perfect time to bag enough quantities of these products that are essential at workplace in case if any emergency occurs. We have been in the industry for long and served hundreds of businesses in displaying professionalism in their routine activities like packing and shipping. Our business has been relied upon by many out there. Now, our doors are welcoming new customers and have released this amazing 10% discount offer as a welcome gift. For more details about our products, please visit our website https://www.packagingsuppliesbymail.com or call us at 1-800-456-2467 and we will get back to you soon.

Use code '10MED' to get 10% discount on all medical supplies website orders before 7/16/2017
Source:Packaging Material Direct, Inc
Email:***@packagingsuppliesbymail.com
