Thrive Organic India launches athleisure brand SATVA in India
Thrive Organic India announces the launch of the New-York based organic athleisure brand, Satva in India.
Satva features GOTS-certified clothing for women and children, manufactured from pure organic cotton with dyes that are plant-based. The brand, which is the brain-child of New Yorker Puja Barar, was conceived from a need to return back to basics while contributing to the growing need of global sustainability. Ms. Barar's background in textiles allowed her to venture into the fashion industry, while staying true to her calling of creating "clothing with a conscience".
Since its launch in New York two years ago, the organic clothing brand has made waves with its contemporary New York-designed print and cutting-edge, yet approachable style. In India, Satva will be available for purchase on its website in.satvaliving.com and on select e-commerce sites such as Myntra, Jabong starting June 2017.
Thrive hopes to emulate Satva's US success in India. "Satva is exciting fashion before anything else" says Sameer Mehra, the Managing Director of Thrive Organic India. "But the fact that Satva embodies the ethics that we stand for is the reason it will flourish in India", he continues, "India loves fashion, but India also loves fashion with a story". Satva also continually contributes some of its sales towards Project Disha, an educational scholarship program for school girls in India.
More information on Satva and its story is available on https://in.satvaliving.com.
