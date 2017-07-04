News By Tag
Aroma Bravo Whole Bean Coffee Attracts More Orders With Amazon Prime Sale
Amazon customers are ordering multiple bags of Aroma Bravo's whole bean coffee while it's still at 20% off.
"It's our first ever Prime Day Sale so we weren't sure exactly what to expect. But the results turned out to be much better than we anticipated because people have been ordering several bags of our coffee at a time. It looks like our fellow coffee enthusiasts on Amazon don't want to miss out on our Honduras coffee beans especially since we're selling them with a generous 20% discount," says a spokesperson for the coffee and tea company.
Serious coffee lovers know that a deal like this is very rare when it comes to gourmet whole bean coffee. Producing premium quality coffee consumes a lot of time, effort and investment which is why it's a bit more expensive than ground coffee. So when a special sale comes along, it would be wise to grab as many bags as one possibly can.
"Our whole bean coffee is made from organic Arabica beans which are exclusively sourced from Marcala, Honduras. They are grown and handpicked by Honduran organic farmers who are fairly compensated for their important work through a profit-sharing system. We then roast the beans in very small batches to achieve the perfect medium dark roast coffee, and we pack them with quality and freshness in mind. It's a meticulous process but the effort is worth it because we enjoy good Honduras coffee and want to share it with our fellow coffee lovers on Amazon.com,"
Those who want to indulge in the delicious taste of Honduras coffee can get it at 20% off during Aroma Bravo's 3-day Amazon Prime Sale, which will last only until midnight of July 12. The discounted price will show once the coupon code 20AROMAB is entered at checkout.
Interested customers can order now at https://www.amazon.com/
About Aroma Bravo Coffee and Tea
Aroma Bravo offers whole bean coffee from Honduras. Grown in organic farms and roasted in small batches, Aroma Bravo Honduras Coffee is highly recommended for coffee lovers.
