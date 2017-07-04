 
Industry News





July 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
10987654


Elkos Pens Moves Headquarters to Diamond Heritage

Elkos Pens Limited belonging to Mr. H. S. Jain and Mr. B. K. Jain was incorporated in the year 2003-04 as manufacturer and exporter of ball pen, gel pen, direct fill pen, sketch pen and refills.
 
 
KOLKATA, India - July 10, 2017 - PRLog -- Kolkata July10, 2017 - On July 1st, Elkos Pens, a leading manufacturer and exporter of ball pens, gel pens, sketch pens, direct fill pens and pen refills, held its official Opening ceremony at its new corporate headquarters located at 16 Strand Road, Diamond Heritage, 10th Floor, Office No : 1015A, Kolkata – 700001.

The new office offers 2,500 square feet of office spacefacing the River Ganges and is home to 40 of Elkos Pens' 300 employees, ranging from HR, Purchase, Product Management, Marketing, Sales, Finance and Administration.

Built to Elkos Pens' custom specifications, the headquarters provide modern work spaces that are both comfortable and energy efficient.  The interiors have been custom designed to suit the brand identity of the company and features blow-ups of the company products and ethos.

The event was celebrated with a puja ceremony in the morning followed by refreshments. Elkos Pens' employees, vendors, distributors and members of the business community were in attendance.

Elkos aspires to be the most competitive writing instruments company in the country," said Mr. B.K. Jain, Managing Director of Elkos Pens Limited.  "Today, Elkos is a household name with its wide range of products in the ball pens, gel pens and direct fill pens category.  As the company is growing it has been considering the composition and location of its headquarters for the last few years.  We wanted to be closer to the CBD and Diamond Heritage was an excellent choice for us because of its location and the property itself.  We are excited to move our headquarters here."

About the company

Elkos Pens has a long standing reputation for building the most reliable writing instruments and this is clearly evident in the entire line of Elkos products: ball pens, gel pens, direct fill pens glitter gel pens, and sketch pens. ELKOS Pens has been certified by the standards of ISO 9001:2008(QMS), awarded the prestigious Government of India registered One Star EXPORT HOUSE & has a distinguished honors of being stationery partners in reputed Indian educational institutes like IIT's & IIM's.

For more information about the company visit: http://www.elkospens.com

Contact
Address :16 Strand Road, Diamond Heritage,
10th Floor, Office No : 1015A, Kolkata =700001
***@elkospens.com
End
Source:ELKOS PENS LIMITED
Email:***@elkospens.com
Posted By:***@elkospens.com Email Verified
