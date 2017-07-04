 
Industry News





Celenic Earth Publications calls for Writers for Guinness World Record Anthology

You can become a record holding writer if your short story is featured in this anthology
 
 
Greatest Anthology Written
Greatest Anthology Written
 
CAPE TOWN, South Africa - July 10, 2017 - PRLog -- Celenic Earth Publications prides itself with its genre selection of anthologies. Although we do feature author novels, our speciality has become bring short stories to the world in genre collections to show that it can be done. So far we have released anthologies in the local general fiction, horror, fantasy and sci fi anthologies. There are still a host of anthologies to be published this year, but the most exciting is just around the corner.

In April 2017, CEP approached Guinness World Records with regards to an attempt at the most authors contributing short stories towards an anthology. The current record is 50, and the goal attempt is for 100 writers. Last week, Guinness WR replied that the application has been approved!

Since then, a new Facebook page and twitter feed was created for the attempt, as well as a closed Facebook group where all official writers are given more information on the rules and guidelines as well as discussions on the themes and word limits. All record attempting writers must be part of this group to be able to enter, since all relevant information is shared to the group.

CEP is therefore calling all writers who would like to be part of this anthology. Any genre is welcome, and the word limit is 3000 - 8000 words. Only 1 story per author may be accepted, and proof thereof must be supplied to GWR. The deadline is 31 August 2017.

A special event will be held in September in Cape Town, South Africa, when the anthology is printed in order to showcase and film the record breaking attempt. For now, we are focusing hard on collecting writers and accepting stories. The current total of writer is 55, so we have already gone over the current record amount!

If you want to be part of it, request membership of the closed Facebook group CEA Greatest Anthology Written, or email ceagreatestanthologywritten@gmail.com.

http://bit.ly/2v2uFRj

Celenic Earth Publications
***@gmail.com
