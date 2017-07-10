Good News for Children! Its Juvenile Arthritis Awareness Month

End

Nowadays, juvenile arthritis has become a common ailment amongst children. The term juvenile arthritis specifies a medical condition that gives rise to intense pain & inflammation in joint & results in its deterioration over a period of time. To promote good health of children & raise awareness about this disorder, month of July is acknowledged as 'Juvenile Arthritis Awareness Month' worldwide. It has been observed that various healthcare organizations & medical groups arrange camps to educate people regarding this disease in terms of its possible causes, warning signs, available treatments & beneficial lifestyle measures.There is no proven cause behind occurrence of juvenile arthritis. Several healthcare studies are being conducted to find out precise cause of juvenile arthritis. However, medical professionals state that faulty genes may aggravate this condition in children. Mostly children in between age group of 5 to 16 fall prey to this joint disease. It may exhibit symptoms such as swelling, intense pain, rashes & redness around joint. In some instances, children may encounter vision problems like blurred or double vision. Parents must take an appointment with a well-versed pediatric orthopedist to resolve the underlying health issue.Generally, doctors recommend blood evaluation & certain imaging tests to figure out the reason for joint inflammation. X-ray tests & magnetic resonance imaging tests are performed in majority of cases. These tests help the surgeons to access internal bones & structures surrounding painful joint of children. Doctors will determine a suitable treatment plan after a thorough evaluation. Main aim of treatment will be to reduce joint pain & improve child's quality of life.Medications, exercises & surgery are the three mainstream treatments used to help children battling juvenile arthritis. Doctors may prescribe medicines such as tocilizumab, adalimumab, hydroxychloroquine & ibuprofen to minimize the painful symptoms. Mydriatic eye drops may be given to children struggling with eyesight problems which have arisen due to. In addition to these drugs, a regular exercise regimen can also work wonders for children. Parents should consult a well-trained physiotherapist to serve the purpose. A joint surgery is advised only when other options do not give required results. Along with a suitable medical treatment, parents must also encourage their children to eat a healthy diet. Children should incorporate a protein-rich diet & make a habit of exercising daily to restore normal joint movement.