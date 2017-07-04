Global Gardening Market Research Report, Global Gardening Market Future Outlook - Ken Research

End

-- Globally the growth in the gardening market is motivated by M&A activities in the horticulture sector. The increase in consumer spending, rise of apartments and the awareness to improved air quality has led to increase in the sales of pots and plants. One of the major factors affecting the horticulture and gardening equipment is the modern lifestyle. Due to urbanisation, apartment dwellings, water scarcity, and rise in indoor gardening products are the basic factors influencing the horticulture and gardening equipment sector worldwide. The consumers in Middle East and Africa tend to incline towards water tolerant crop technologies, smart watering devices and artificial grass or lawns due to increasing water scarcity.According to the market research report "Gardening Global Overview: Social, Sustainable and Smart", beautification of a vacant land, exteriors or interiors of a building, or public spaces such as parks and gardens is referred as landscaping. Designing or modifying features of the location through construction, installing water bodies or artificial lighting or flora or fauna, do landscaping. It is estimated that the majority of the landscaping and gardening services are small-scale companies. Many service providers for the landscaping take up end-to-end activities including raw material and equipment suppliers.The major competitors in global landscaping market are BrightView Landscapes, Chapel Valley, Davey Tree Expert, F.A. Bartlett Tree Expert, ScottsMiracle-Gro, and TruGreen. The other prominent vendors are Lansinoh Laboratories, Johnson Outdoors, Optimal Media, Adidas, Puma, Toro, Bosch, Fila, Rhino Rugby, Canterbury, Under Armour and E.T. Browne Drug.The innovation of green homes has generated the outsourcing services for landscaping and gardening. The main aspects involved in the landscaping industry are land mowing, pruning, spraying lawns, planting trees, landscape maintenance, and turf installation. The available general equipment for horticulture and gardening are sprinkler systems, cordless garden equipment and garden tractors.The landscaping technology sector serves various national properties, regional properties, offices, parks, corporate facilities, hostels, industries,, schools, universities, shopping centres, hospitals, cemeteries, municipal facilities, sports facilities, commercial irrigation, water management, snow and ice management, landscape tree and shrub care services. Equipments such as spreaders, outdoor cleaners, ice melt, and tools and accessories are offered for services.Global warming is the major reasons for horticulture and gardening equipment development. There is a massive growth in the horticulture and gardening equipment in the past years. By the year 2022, it is expected that there will be a continuous growth in horticulture and gardening equipment the coming years due to the latest technology involved in the upgrade of the premium and branded products. Internet retailing in horticulture and gardening equipment continues to outgrow of all other distribution channels across the globe. The innovation in gardening technology led to many new efficient products.Key Topics Covered in the Report:Global Gardening Market Research ReportGlobal Gardening Market SizeGlobal Gardening Market Future OutlookGlobal Gardening Market trends and developmentsGlobal Gardening TechnologyGlobal Gardening and Home Furnishing MarketNorth American Gardening Market Research ReportEuropean Gardening Market Research ReportAsia Gardening Market Research ReportFor further reading click on the link below:Contact:Ken ResearchAnkur Gupta, Head Marketing & Communications+91-124-4230204