Full Agenda Released for Ophthalmic Drugs 2017

-- SMi Group are delighted to introduce Ophthalmic Drugs which is being held on the 28th – 29th November 2017 at the Copthorne Tara Hotel in London, UK.With the Ophthalmic Drugs market being worth over $37bn in 2026 (Vision Gain), Ophthalmic Drugs 2017 will enable you to explore novel approaches into treatments, new developments in medical devices, drug delivery and pre-clinical and clinical trials in order to deepen your understanding of inherited ocular diseases.Here's a snap shot of our industry leading experts presenting this November:- Naj Sharif, Executive Director in R&D, Head, Global Alliances & External Research, Santen Inc- Mitchell de Long, Vice President, Chemistry, Aerie Pharmaceuticals- Michael Lai, Global Program Medical Director, Novartis- Sérgio Leal, Ophthalmologist Director, Global Clinical Leader, Bayer- Victor Chong, Global Head of Ophthalmology, Boehringer Ingelheim- Amir Shojaei, Vice President Therapeutic Area Head, Ophthalmology, Shire- Tomas Navratil, Senior Vice President, Development, Envisia TherapeuticsTake a look at the full speaker line-up! www.ophthalmicdrugs.com/prlSome of the key topics addressed will involve:- Novel approaches to the treatment of ocular diseases- Advancements in ophthalmic clinical trials- Combating challenges in drug release and delivery- Animal models and regulatory considerations- Commercial potential of ocular drugs and improved patient careFor those looking to attend there is currently a £300 early bird saving, for a limited time only.Further information is available at: www.ophthalmicdrugs.com/prlSMi is Proud to Present the Launch of…Ophthalmic DrugsDate: 28th – 29th November 2017Location: London, UKWebsite: www.ophthalmicdrugs.com/prlSponsors:- EXPERIMENTICA- LEICA MICROSYSTEMS---end---Contact Information:For all media inquiries contact Pavan Solanki on Tel: +44 (0)20 7827 6048 / Email: psolanki@smi-online.co.ukAbout SMi Group:Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world's most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi- online.co.uk