 
News By Tag
* Ophthalmic
* Ophthalmology
* Vision
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Medical
* More Industries...
News By Place
* London
  England
  England
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
10987654


Full Agenda Released for Ophthalmic Drugs 2017

SMi Group are proud to present the launch of Ophthalmic Drugs
 
 
Ophthalmic Drugs 2017
Ophthalmic Drugs 2017
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Ophthalmic
Ophthalmology
Vision

Industry:
Medical

Location:
London - England - England

Subject:
Events

LONDON, England - July 10, 2017 - PRLog -- SMi Group are delighted to introduce Ophthalmic Drugs which is being held on the 28th – 29th November 2017 at the Copthorne Tara Hotel in London, UK.

With the Ophthalmic Drugs market being worth over $37bn in 2026 (Vision Gain), Ophthalmic Drugs 2017 will enable you to explore novel approaches into treatments, new developments in medical devices, drug delivery and pre-clinical and clinical trials in order to deepen your understanding of inherited ocular diseases.

Here's a snap shot of our industry leading experts presenting this November:

- Naj Sharif, Executive Director in R&D, Head, Global Alliances & External Research, Santen Inc

- Mitchell de Long, Vice President, Chemistry, Aerie Pharmaceuticals

- Michael Lai, Global Program Medical Director, Novartis

- Sérgio Leal, Ophthalmologist Director, Global Clinical Leader, Bayer

- Victor Chong, Global Head of Ophthalmology, Boehringer Ingelheim

- Amir Shojaei, Vice President Therapeutic Area Head, Ophthalmology, Shire

- Tomas Navratil, Senior Vice President, Development, Envisia Therapeutics

Take a look at the full speaker line-up! www.ophthalmicdrugs.com/prl

Some of the key topics addressed will involve:

- Novel approaches to the treatment of ocular diseases
- Advancements in ophthalmic clinical trials
- Combating challenges in drug release and delivery
- Animal models and regulatory considerations
- Commercial potential of ocular drugs and improved patient care

For those looking to attend there is currently a £300 early bird saving, for a limited time only.

Further information is available at: www.ophthalmicdrugs.com/prl

SMi is Proud to Present the Launch of…

Ophthalmic Drugs
Date: 28th – 29th November 2017
Location: London, UK
Website: www.ophthalmicdrugs.com/prl


Sponsors:
- EXPERIMENTICA
- LEICA MICROSYSTEMS

---end---

Contact Information:
For all media inquiries contact Pavan Solanki on Tel: +44 (0)20 7827 6048 / Email: psolanki@smi-online.co.uk

About SMi Group:
Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world's most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk

Media Contact
Pav Solanki
+442078276048
***@smi-online.co.uk
End
Source:SMi Group
Email:***@smi-online.co.uk Email Verified
Tags:Ophthalmic, Ophthalmology, Vision
Industry:Medical
Location:London - England - England
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
SMi Group Ltd. PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jul 10, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share