News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Full Agenda Released for Ophthalmic Drugs 2017
SMi Group are proud to present the launch of Ophthalmic Drugs
With the Ophthalmic Drugs market being worth over $37bn in 2026 (Vision Gain), Ophthalmic Drugs 2017 will enable you to explore novel approaches into treatments, new developments in medical devices, drug delivery and pre-clinical and clinical trials in order to deepen your understanding of inherited ocular diseases.
Here's a snap shot of our industry leading experts presenting this November:
- Naj Sharif, Executive Director in R&D, Head, Global Alliances & External Research, Santen Inc
- Mitchell de Long, Vice President, Chemistry, Aerie Pharmaceuticals
- Michael Lai, Global Program Medical Director, Novartis
- Sérgio Leal, Ophthalmologist Director, Global Clinical Leader, Bayer
- Victor Chong, Global Head of Ophthalmology, Boehringer Ingelheim
- Amir Shojaei, Vice President Therapeutic Area Head, Ophthalmology, Shire
- Tomas Navratil, Senior Vice President, Development, Envisia Therapeutics
Take a look at the full speaker line-up! www.ophthalmicdrugs.com/
Some of the key topics addressed will involve:
- Novel approaches to the treatment of ocular diseases
- Advancements in ophthalmic clinical trials
- Combating challenges in drug release and delivery
- Animal models and regulatory considerations
- Commercial potential of ocular drugs and improved patient care
For those looking to attend there is currently a £300 early bird saving, for a limited time only.
Further information is available at: www.ophthalmicdrugs.com/
SMi is Proud to Present the Launch of…
Ophthalmic Drugs
Date: 28th – 29th November 2017
Location: London, UK
Website: www.ophthalmicdrugs.com/
Sponsors:
- EXPERIMENTICA
- LEICA MICROSYSTEMS
---end---
Contact Information:
For all media inquiries contact Pavan Solanki on Tel: +44 (0)20 7827 6048 / Email: psolanki@smi-
About SMi Group:
Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-
Media Contact
Pav Solanki
+442078276048
***@smi-online.co.uk
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse