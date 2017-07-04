 
Self-Care medical tech provider launches two new wireless blood pressure monitors for home-use

 
 
HUNTINGDON, England - July 10, 2017 - PRLog -- Aseptika Ltd (part of the Spirit Family of Companies, Leicester UK) announces the launch of two new wireless one-piece blood pressure monitors with different cuff sizes to suit the widest range of patients: with just one button to simplify use.

Available for patients with small arms (fitting patients with an upper-arm circumference of 17cm-to-32cm) and for medium to larger arms (fitting upper-arms with a circumference of 25cm–to-48cm), there is now an integrated, easy-to-use wireless blood pressure monitor for everyone.

The Blood Pressure2 monitor connects to the Activ8rlives4 Wellness and Food Diary App (http://www.activ8rlives.com/software/smartphone-apps.html) (iOS and Android) and measures using our new 1-2-3 step process:

SCAN: Using the Activ8rlives4 App and the camera of the Smartphone or Tablet, you scan the unique QR code on the Blood Pressure2 monitor.

2.      PRESS ONCE: Place on the upper-arm, press the single button once.

3.      MEASURE: Blood Pressure2 monitor takes a reading, displays the values on a GREEN, AMBER or RED background and adds the data to your charts, automatically uploading to your Activ8rlives account.

Instructions are built into the Activ8rlives4 App screens, step-by-step. Help is also included on each screen and there are a series of short movies integrated to help new users get started quickly. Also included is a full-colour, detailed Instruction Manual, to support all modes of learning.

"We wanted to make the process of learning how to Self-Care and monitor our blood pressure at home, as easy as possible. Each Blood Pressure2 monitor has a unique wireless code and a unique QR code (2D barcode). Scanning this with the camera of a Smartphone or Tablet makes the Activ8rlives4 App look for only that wireless code," commented Kevin Auton Ph.D, Managing Director. "This increases security of connection and data transmission. To connect, the User must be able to see the QR code on the device to positively identify it, giving a simple set-up process while ensuring data integrity even in situations where more than one monitor is in use."

"Ever simplified ease-of-use makes Self-Care technology more accessible to the widest patient groups and more accessible to those with little expertise in using digital monitoring."n Ph.D, Managing Director. "This increases security of connection and data transmission. To connect, the User

Activ8rlives data is only ever held in the UK and is hosted by UKCloud, Farnborough UK. The use of the Activ8rlives4 App and data storage by Users is free.

Easy as 1-2-3!

For more information on Activ8rlives and products, please visit: www.activ8rlives.com

Activ8rlives and Activ8rlives.com are trademarks of Aseptika Ltd.

High-resolution image attached or available from Jessica Auton jessica.auton@aseptika.com Ref: 1850 – BP2 01.004 Final

CAPTION: Launch of Activ8rlives Upper-Arm Blood Pressure2 monitors, with two different cuff sizes to suit the widest range of patients: with just one button to simplify use. Easy as 1-2-3.

Aseptika began developing Activ8rlives in 2010 and is now in its third generation of integrated systems, which can be used by consumers and their healthcare service providers using a wide range of platforms or devices to better enable effective and easy self-monitoring. Incorporating sensors and monitors ranging from consumer accessories to in vitro diagnostics (IVDs), the systems currently focus on respiratory and cardiovascular disease, cancer, promoting physical activity, and weight management. Aseptika joined the Spirit Family of Companies in October 2016.

Spirit Healthcare launched in 2009 and provides a range of products and services across several specialisms, including diabetes monitoring devices, structured diabetes education and cloud-based self-management of Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), heart failure and diabetes.

