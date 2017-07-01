 
Diversify Portfolio announces support for multiple stock portfolios

Diversify Portfolio's focus is on providing tools to create more efficient and better performing stock portfolios. They have announced support for multiple portfolios per user which allows for cross portfolio analysis of key metrics.
 
NEW YORK - July 10, 2017 - PRLog -- The tools provided through the Diversify Portfolio website focus on diversification, correlation and efficient portfolio construction. Users are able to analyze their stock portfolios using a variety of metrics, visualizations and data analytics.

The new Portfolio Dashboard gives users the ability to create multiple stock portfolios and presents key metrics for comparison. Individual portfolios can be kept separate and analyzed based on strategy, holding period or any other requirement.

The Portfolio Dashboard provides users with easy access to the Portfolio Analyzer and Asset Allocation tools. These tools allow users to optimize their stock portfolio using correlation based analysis techniques.

"Our members use our platform not only to track their existing stock portfolio, but also to research and analyze portfolio strategies." says Brendon Delate, founder of Diversify Portfolio. "Therefore as a result of the new Portfolio Dashboard, analyzing multiple strategies and asset allocations has been made much easier."

An overview of the new functionality can be found here: https://www.diversifyportfolio.com/stock-portfolio-dashbo...


Additional information regarding the new Portfolio Dashboard can be found here: https://www.diversifyportfolio.com/blog/2017/07/07/stock-portfolio-dashboard-announcement/

