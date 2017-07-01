News By Tag
Diversify Portfolio announces support for multiple stock portfolios
Diversify Portfolio's focus is on providing tools to create more efficient and better performing stock portfolios. They have announced support for multiple portfolios per user which allows for cross portfolio analysis of key metrics.
The new Portfolio Dashboard gives users the ability to create multiple stock portfolios and presents key metrics for comparison. Individual portfolios can be kept separate and analyzed based on strategy, holding period or any other requirement.
The Portfolio Dashboard provides users with easy access to the Portfolio Analyzer and Asset Allocation tools. These tools allow users to optimize their stock portfolio using correlation based analysis techniques.
"Our members use our platform not only to track their existing stock portfolio, but also to research and analyze portfolio strategies."
An overview of the new functionality can be found here: https://www.diversifyportfolio.com/
Additional information regarding the new Portfolio Dashboard can be found here: https://www.diversifyportfolio.com/
