Debt-related Legal Services Market

A market which is growing and presenting new business opportunities
 
COVENTRY, England - July 10, 2017 - PRLog -- The market for debt-related legal services in the UK is growing and saw major growth in key areas in 2016, especially general recovery and insolvencies. The market is expected to see relatively strong future growth, based on rising consumer debt levels which will impact directly on consumer debt recoveries and indirectly (via consumer spending) on B2B debt recoveries.  The future is likely to see opportunities for law firms which can tie up with major debt purchasing companies and which can offer one-stop-shop collection-to-recovery services. Investment in new technologies, such as predictive analytics, is likely to be a growing feature of the market as law firms aim to target their actions on those debtors most likely to pay, thereby reducing costs and improving their cost effectiveness.

The Debt-related Legal Services 2017 report provides an overview of the legal services related to debt recovery and debt collection. The report (86pp, PDF), is available directly from IRN Research, priced at £180. UK sterling price is plus VAT so total price is £216.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

INTRODUCTION

MARKET DRIVERS

MARKET DEVELOPMENTS

MARKET STRUCTURE AND THE KEY PLAYERS

MARKET SIZE AND TRENDS

MARKET SEGMENTATION

THE FUTURE

IRN Research is a market research consultancy with a particular focus on the legal services market. We offer a range of bespoke research services, on an ad-hoc and continuous basis, to law firms and suppliers to the sector. These services include client satisfaction surveys, market studies and competitor intelligence, client industry reports, and strategic studies.

http://www.irn-research.com

