Juvenile Arthritis Awareness Month to Educate Parents

July is Juvenile Arthritis Awareness Month. Juvenile arthritis is a medical condition which negatively impacts joints of children & leads to serious inflammation & pain.

Juvenile Arthritis Awareness Month

End

-- Month of July indicates the onset of 'Juvenile Arthritis Awareness Month' across the world. It is solely a myth that joint disorders can only occur in old people. Reality is that joint diseases can affect young people & children as well. The term juvenile arthritis describes the same. In simple words, juvenile arthritis is a medical condition which negatively impacts joints of children & leads to serious inflammation & pain. This joint ailment mostly targets children in between age category of 5 to 16 years.Main purpose of celebrating Juvenile Arthritis Awareness Month is to make everyone aware of this health issue including its causes, signs & symptoms, beneficial treatment options & lifestyle changes necessary to maintain a good joint condition.Juvenile arthritis has no proven cause. However, medical experts state that genetic abnormalities may trigger development of this condition. It can be identified easily by keeping a tab on children's routine activities. When a child constantly complains of pain & stiffness in joint, there is a great possibility that he/she is suffering from juvenile arthritis. In some instances, children with underlying arthritis may also encounter unusual problems like blurred eyesight & rashes around affected joint area. Parents should not overlook such problems & take their children to an experienced pediatric doctor at the earliest.Pediatric orthopedists may suggest certain blood tests & imaging scans such as magnetic resonance imaging scan or an x-ray test to inspect complete status of joint. These imaging tests basically create high-resolution images which can reveal internal structure of joint bones & nearby tissues. Depending on child's health & obtained diagnosis reports, doctors will come out with a customized treatment plan which will mainly focus on restoring function of affected joint.Treatment options for juvenile arthritis mainly comprise of medicines, assistive therapies & surgical approach. In mild cases, pediatric orthopedist may advise medicines such as sulfasalazine, ibuprofen, rituximab and etanercept. In addition to this, they may use corticosteroids injections to minimize joint pain. Other than medicines, there are several exercises which can help in improving child's joint condition. But any type of exercise should be performed under supervision of a medical professional to reduce risks. For this reason, respective doctor may refer the child to a physiotherapist for learning essential exercises. However, children will need undergoing a joint surgery if other techniques prove to be unsuccessful in giving desired outcomes. Parents must encourage their children to eat healthy foods & follow an active lifestyle to maintain long-term results.Travcure Medical Tourism is a renowned name in the field of top medical facilitators across Indian country. They provide world-class orthopedic treatments including treatment for most common joint disorders like arthritis &. Healthcare consultants at Travcure have a close association with best pediatric orthopedists & multispecialty health care centers in India. These health care centers are well-furnished with latest medical tools & state-of-the-art provision. Furthermore, associated surgeons are immensely talented & have years of experience in handling even serious cases. Overseas patients do not need to stress over the results following their treatment as the doctors maintain international protocols.On occasion of 'Juvenile Arthritis Awareness Month', Travcure has introduced specialized medical packages to help maximize health of children struggling with arthritis. They are also offering free online consultation to international patients. Parents can take advantage of this opportunity to discuss regarding health condition of their child & help doctors to design most suitable treatment.said Mr. Owais Saiyed, director of Travcure Medical Tourism. Travcure team aims to leave no stone unturned for helping children. They have requested everyone to visit their website for detailed information on treatment of juvenile arthritis.