Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analyzers Market - Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forec

-- Blood gas analyzers and electrolyte analyzers are used to measure different parameters from whole blood samples, such as pH, electrolytes, blood gas (pCO2 and pO2) and metabolites. The pH value of blood and plasma or serum is an indicator of the balance between the renal (kidney), blood, and lung. Where pCO2 value of arterial blood is used to access efficient elimination of carbon dioxide from the body. Whereas a by-product of metabolism and the pO2 value of arterial blood is the measure of oxygen absorbance by the body in the lungs. Metabolites and electrolytes give further information about the body metabolism.Furthermore, growth in number of patients being treated in NICUs, ICUs and emergency department increase the use of blood gas and electrolyte analyzers market. Also, due rise in patients suffering from chronic diseases and cancer development there is increases in the blood gas and electrolyte analyzers market. Additionally, advancement in blood gas and electrolyte analyzers, and increase in product approvals are the major factors that favors the growth of blood gas and electrolyte analyzers market. However, due to complexity which is involved in the interpretation of blood analysis data act as a drawback for the growth of market.By Product Type· Blood Gas Analyzers· Electrolyte Analyzers· Combined AnalyzersBy Modality· Portable· Bench-top· LaboratoryBy End User· Hospitals· Clinics· Diagnostic Centers· Ambulatory Surgical CentersRise in geriatric population fuels growth of the blood gas and electrolyte analyzers marketRise in age is a high risk factor for acquiring cancer development and chronic diseases which requires frequent testing of blood gas testing and point of care (PoC) diagnostic evaluation which projects the rise in the blood gas and electrolyte market According to W.H.O it is estimated that about 3 million deaths were caused by chronic disease globally in year 2015 that is 5% of all the death globally in that year which leads to significant increase in traffic of emergency case that creates huge demand for blood gas and electrolyte analyzers and according to W.H.O world population aged 65 years and over is supposed to rise by 16% by 2050.Regional growth engines of blood gas and electrolyte analyzers marketAccording to W.H.O over three quarters of chronic disease take place in low-and middle-income countries as they do not have the benefit of primary integrated programmes for early detection and treatment as compared to people of high income countries which expects rise in the market of Asia Pacific region. Most populated urbanized region such as North America that uses the medical advances for treatment purpose shows the largest blood gas electrolyte market. Whereas for improvement in healthcare services in the Middle East and Africa ,the United Nations Fund for Population Activities (UNFPA) has introduced Country Program Action Plan (CPAP) to prevent diseases which is also expected to create new opportunities for the growth of blood gas and electrolyte analyzers market.Key players supporting the growth of blood gas and electrolyte analyzers marketManufacturers are focused on miniaturization technology for development of advanced, sleek, compact, handheld instruments. Key players operating in the blood gas and electrolyte analyzers are Siemens Healthcare GmbH, Radiometer India (division of DHR Holding (India) Pvt Ltd.), Instrumentation Laboratories, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Cerner Corporation and Alere.Coherent Market Insights is a prominent market research and consulting firm offering action-ready syndicated research reports, custom market analysis, consulting services, and competitive analysis through various recommendations related to emerging market trends, technologies, and potential absolute dollar opportunity.