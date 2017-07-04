News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analyzers Market - Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forec
Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analyzers Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2025
Furthermore, growth in number of patients being treated in NICUs, ICUs and emergency department increase the use of blood gas and electrolyte analyzers market. Also, due rise in patients suffering from chronic diseases and cancer development there is increases in the blood gas and electrolyte analyzers market. Additionally, advancement in blood gas and electrolyte analyzers, and increase in product approvals are the major factors that favors the growth of blood gas and electrolyte analyzers market. However, due to complexity which is involved in the interpretation of blood analysis data act as a drawback for the growth of market.
For More Information, Request sample copy of Business Report: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/
By Product Type
· Blood Gas Analyzers
· Electrolyte Analyzers
· Combined Analyzers
By Modality
· Portable
· Bench-top
· Laboratory
By End User
· Hospitals
· Clinics
· Diagnostic Centers
· Ambulatory Surgical Centers
Rise in geriatric population fuels growth of the blood gas and electrolyte analyzers market
Rise in age is a high risk factor for acquiring cancer development and chronic diseases which requires frequent testing of blood gas testing and point of care (PoC) diagnostic evaluation which projects the rise in the blood gas and electrolyte market According to W.H.O it is estimated that about 3 million deaths were caused by chronic disease globally in year 2015 that is 5% of all the death globally in that year which leads to significant increase in traffic of emergency case that creates huge demand for blood gas and electrolyte analyzers and according to W.H.O world population aged 65 years and over is supposed to rise by 16% by 2050.
Browse Global Strategic Business Report: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/
Regional growth engines of blood gas and electrolyte analyzers market
According to W.H.O over three quarters of chronic disease take place in low-and middle-income countries as they do not have the benefit of primary integrated programmes for early detection and treatment as compared to people of high income countries which expects rise in the market of Asia Pacific region. Most populated urbanized region such as North America that uses the medical advances for treatment purpose shows the largest blood gas electrolyte market. Whereas for improvement in healthcare services in the Middle East and Africa ,the United Nations Fund for Population Activities (UNFPA) has introduced Country Program Action Plan (CPAP) to prevent diseases which is also expected to create new opportunities for the growth of blood gas and electrolyte analyzers market.
Key players supporting the growth of blood gas and electrolyte analyzers market
Manufacturers are focused on miniaturization technology for development of advanced, sleek, compact, handheld instruments. Key players operating in the blood gas and electrolyte analyzers are Siemens Healthcare GmbH, Radiometer India (division of DHR Holding (India) Pvt Ltd.), Instrumentation Laboratories, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Cerner Corporation and Alere.
About Coherent Market Insights:
Coherent Market Insights is a prominent market research and consulting firm offering action-ready syndicated research reports, custom market analysis, consulting services, and competitive analysis through various recommendations related to emerging market trends, technologies, and potential absolute dollar opportunity.
Contact
Mr. Shah
+1-206-701-6702
sales@coherentmarketinsights.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse