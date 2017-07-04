News By Tag
How To Do Private Browsing In Mozilla Firefox?
Private browsing is required, when you need to keep your identity as web user secret. Is it possible to do that? Well, of course it is possible, if you are using virtual private networking device.
Seamless benefits for users
Mozilla Firefox offers seamless benefits to the users. It gives excellent service to the users, by helping them to participate in fast web browsing. The browser is enriched with many features. Understanding those features is the most important thing for you. It gives you the convenience of using certain applications through installation of those applications as extensions. For private browsing, you can use the private browsing application extension with Mozilla Firefox. Using this application is simple as well as seamless experience.
Error Free Private Browsing
For error free private browsing, you need to use Mozilla Firefox extension as the application for the purpose of hiding your IP address. You need proxy IP addresses for this purpose. Using the proxy IP addresses will be effective as well as seamless experience, unless you face any technical glitches. People face troubles too, when they do not know the process well. Here is guidance for them on the process:
· First of all, go to Mozilla Firefox extensions and find application for private browsing.
· Now, install the extension and then get ready to use it.
· You need high speed IP addresses for disguised browsing.
· Certain extension also helps you to browser privately, without disclosing your IP at all.
· So, turn on the extension application on your Mozilla Firefox and then get connected to the internet.
· When you have been connected to the internet, you can easily browse privately through the Mozilla Firefox extension.
Error in Private Browsing
People face errors in private browsing through Mozilla Firefox for many reasons. Reasons have to be diagnosed carefully. Sometimes, you face error, as you do not clear cookies or cached files. You may get slow performance of Mozilla Firefox due to the same reason. To diagnose and to deal with the technical errors with Mozilla Firefox, you should call Mozzila Firefox Customer Support (http://www.firefoxcustomersupport.com/
