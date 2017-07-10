News By Tag
Sun City Motors to Offer Late-Model European Luxury Car Models at Its Grand Summer Sale
Sun City Motors is giving shoppers a chance to enjoy huge price reductions on its late-model luxury cars at its three-day Grand Summer Sale.
The three-day sale, which will be from 12:00 pm to 8:00 pm on the 14th (Friday) and 9:00 am to 9:00 pm on the 15th and 16th (Saturday and Sunday), will feature the most prestigious European brands such as Maserati, Audi, Range Rover, Porsche, Jaguar and Mercedes. What makes this sale extra special are not only the huge price reductions but also the cars to be offered, which are mostly late models. Hence, customers can rest assured to get value for money and own the luxury car they have been aiming for.
To cater to the specific needs of customers, Sun City Motors also offers other complementary services during the promo period such as flexible finance options, aftersales, free window tinting, free registration and free warranty on any car that doesn't come with it.
The dealership advises those who are planning to purchase a luxury car this month to take advantage of its Grand Summer Sale as stock is limited.
Sun City Motors is one of the most reputable new and used luxury car dealerships that offer the widest variety of European brands at the most competitive rates in Dubai. To take advantage of The Grand Summer Sale, visit http://suncitymotors.net/
Page Updated Last on: Jul 10, 2017