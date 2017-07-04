News By Tag
What are the benefits of doing PMP certifications- Careerera
It is not easy to climb up the ladder of success without a lot of hard work. But it can become easy with the Project Management Professional certification. PMP certification can boost your career and salary
Are you confusing that PMP certification beneficial or not? Then don't be tensed about that and read the below PMP certification training benefits:
· Career opportunities:
· Increase skills level: It is never easy to get PMP certification and you must need to undergo strict training for this. The training is provided in 5 project management processes such as planning, initiating, implementing, monitoring and controlling and closing. After that, you can be easily done your company's projects.
· Enhance marketability:
· Increase salary: If you are a PMP certified, then you can earn more than the non-certified person. A lot of survey indicates that a PMP certified manager can earn at least 30 percent more than the non-certified ones. As soon as you do PMP certification, you will get an immediate hike in your salary.
· Enhance leadership: After doing PMP certification, you are capable to express your skills and talent in front of others which make you a leader in your field and enhance the leadership qualities in you. There are lots of possibilities that you have your own team when you working in a project.
The benefits of PMP certification are not limited to the above given information. It does not matter what is your field like telecom, finance, e-commerce, research, technology and any other. A PMP certification is the ideal for those who are looking for better career opportunities.
