Here are 9 ways for banks to raise capital to tackle NPAs

--Maratha warrior Peshwa Bajirao followed the adage to remain undefeated throughout his life time. But the Indian banking system, caught in a fierce battle with non-performing assets (NPAs), does not have Peshwa's luck despite help arriving from the Ministry of Finance and the Reserve Bank of India. The two entities have taken many steps to contain and reduce NPAs that accumulated as a result of inordinate delays in project execution, loss of raw material/supply linkage, high real interest rates and dumping by our trade partners.Also, gold-plating of projects, faulty planning and poor execution etc were noneconomic reasons for high levels of bad assets in the banking system.A host of schemes, such as CDR, SDR, 5: 25 and S4A, had been launched in the past to reduce NPAs. The introduction of oversight committee along with the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India is the latest step to ensure a time-bound settlement of NPAs.Despite the efforts, banks have not found adequate capital to write off bad assets. Over the past three years, the government has provided Rs 60,000 crore towards recapitalisation, but that has not bridged the gap between what's available and what banks require.Markets refused to give capital to banks battling NPAs as book value was not taken at stated banks battling NPAs has slowed down to decades low mid- single digit, impacting investment, job creation, and overall economic growth.The government doesn't have space under FRBM framework to recapitalise banks. The root cause of inadequate Capital to write off NPAs needs to be tackled along with other steps which are being taken. Clearly, these are tough times for banks, and desperate times, as they say, require desperate measures. The following steps can be considered to raise capital for the banking sector.Many banks have unclaimed deposits (including balances in inoperative accounts). Many accounts will become inoperative with compulsory linking of Aadhar card. Such unclaimed deposits can be transferred to the government with a provision for future claims by the depositors. The same can be returned to banks as capital. It is extremely unlikely that depositors will go to the government to claim the deposits. The government has similar provision for unclaimed dividends.The Custodian under Enemy Property Act of 1968 has Shares, Securities and Real Estate valued at more than Rs 100,000 crore, as per a PTI Report of March 17. The same can be monetised in a time bound and transparent manner to provide capital to the banking system. Those unproductive assets can be used more productively through such monetisation.Banks have promoted many nation building institutions like rating agencies, exchanges and clearing corporations. They also have investments in financial services like insurance, broking, mutual fund, housing finance, factoring services etc. Many banks have started monetising such investments.It can be explored more with markets lapping up all the recent issuances. Many banks with retail franchisee will create far more value through auctioning a bank assurance partnership than running an insurance company blocking precious capital.China had injected more than $60 billion of capital out of its foreign exchange reserves into its banking system in last decade. Since Chinese central bank-PBC couldn't invest in commercial banks directly, a SPV called The Central Huijin Investment Corporation Limited (Huijin) was set up to receive funding from the PBC. India has 8th highest FX reserves in the world. Some amount can be borrowed from the FX reserves to recapitalize the banks.US Fed spent $700 billion to purchase stressed assets like mortgage loans, student loans etc. from banks under TARP in 2008 during the subprime crisis. This was over and above guarantees and refinance of few trillion dollars. US Fed's capital adequacy pales against that of RBI. Some of the stressed assets can be bought by the RBI directly or through SPV to release NPA pressure from the banking system.